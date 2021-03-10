Travel Agents Booking Radisson Blu Punta Cana To Earn Triple Rewards Points
Travel Agent Radisson Blu Hotels & Resorts Claudette Covey March 10, 2021
In celebration of Radisson Blu Resort & Residence Punta Cana’s first year in business, travel advisors who are members of the Radisson Rewards for Business program “will receive 30 points on every dollar booking” for the resort from Jan. 14 to Dec. 31, 2021, Radisson said.
Normally, agents receive 10 points per dollar.
Travel advisors are also eligible to receive 50 percent off room rates at the resort, which made its debut on Nov. 15, 2020.
The all-inclusive resort, which is situated on Cabeza de Toro beach, features 164 condo-style suites in 10 categories, including two- and three-bedroom Penthouses.
Its spacious accommodations make it an excellent match for families.
The resort features a kid’s club, guided meditation for adults and other activities for all types of family members.
The property is also equipped with six restaurants, a gym and a spa.
Radisson Blu Resort & Residence Punta Cana incorporates Radisson’s 20-step cleaning and safety protocols and is currently the only all-inclusive property within the Radisson Blu brand.
Rates start at $245 per night for two adults.
Radisson Rewards for Business enables travel advisors to redeem points for commissions, prepaid cards, airline miles and complimentary stays of up to five nights.
Stay up to date on the latest travel advisor incentives by subscribing to the TravelPulse Newsletter.
Sponsored Content
- Advertising ALG Vacations
-
ALG Vacations Advisors CDC Guidelines HUBAdvertising ALG Vacations
For more information on Radisson Blu Hotels & Resorts, Punta Cana
For more Travel Agent News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS