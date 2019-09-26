Travel Agents Get Two Free Nights at Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman
Travel Agent Laurie Baratti September 26, 2019
Instead of settling in at home for colder late-year weather, head south for a bit of Margaritaville’s laid-back, signature island escapism vibe and tropical temperatures.
Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman is inviting travel advisors to enjoy two nights free this Fall, with extensions available at just $99 per night, as the resort fee is waived.
Agents are asked to attend a resort tour to witness the astounding renovation that the resort has undergone over the past year, but, other than that, the days and nights will be all yours to enjoy! Agents will need to book by November 30 for travel now through December 5, 2019. Provide your travel agent ID/IATA at the time of booking to take advantage of the offer.
Recently opened to rave reviews, Eating House 1503—the first Caribbean outpost from Celebrated Chef Roy Yamaguchi—has revved up the resort’s culinary scene, presenting a fusion of Hawaiian flavors and the Caribbean’s finest seafood.
You’ll find everything from sushi and noodles to steak and wild boar-blended cheeseburgers, all prepared with a playful twist that echoes Margaritaville’s brand of island living. The restaurant is named after the year that Christopher Columbus first spotted the Cayman Islands over the sea.
Also new on the scene, Keys Café serves up such favorites such as BLT Avocado Toast, Jerk Chicken and Wafflewich, tacos, burritos and many more delightful, island-inspired variations on classic fare.
The swim-up, 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill is there to satisfy your cravings while swimming in one of four resort pools, and Frank + Lola’s Pizzeria, Spread Urban Bistro and the License to Chill lobby bar likewise stand ready for guests to refuel and rehydrate.
Activities are on offer from morning until night to keep guests entertained and socializing, and equipment is provided at no cost for everything from corn hole to snorkeling, kayaking, paddle-boarding and bicycling.
The Private Beach Cove, situated just beyond the 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill Pool, also features plenty of chaise lounges for spending the day relaxing or sunbathing, with floats and tubes available from the hotel if you simply feel like hanging out.
For more information, visit margaritavilleresortgrandcayman.com.
