Travel ALLIES Mentorship Society Partners with ASTA

Last updated: 11:29 AM ET, Tue September 13 2022

Logo for Travel A.L.L.I.E.S. Society's new mentorship program. (photo via Travel A.L.L.I.E.S. Society)

Travel A.L.L.I.E.S. Society (TAS), a program dedicated to mentoring the next generation of new travel advisors, has partnered with ASTA to include new networking opportunities, career planning and learning opportunities.

The collaboration includes greater mentorship opportunities for ASTA’s Young Professionals Society, which includes 175 members, who are travel advisors under the age of 45.

“We are beyond excited for our new partnership with ASTA. This is a huge step forward in fulfilling our on-going mission to elevate our industry and foster leadership,” said Jennifer Doncsecz, Chair of the Travel A.L.L.I.E.S. Society. “With this new partnership, we will align with the team at ASTA to enable more of our colleagues to advance their careers and businesses. At the same time, we hope to inspire even more of the top leaders in our industry to participate as mentors.”

The two organizations are planning on announcing and celebrating their new partnership during ASTA’s Global Convention, which will be held in San Juan, Puerto Rico on May 2-4, 2023.

“The Young Professionals Society has been at the center of ASTA’s efforts to provide networking, education and professional development opportunities for travel professionals under the age of 45,” said Zane Kirby, ASTA’s President. “Now, through this partnership with Travel A.L.L.I.E.S. Society, we are positioned to also offer amazing mentorship opportunities as a part of ASTA’s growing list of benefits and resources for our members.”

