Travel Institute Announces ‘Season of Giving’ With Special Gifts
Travel Agent The Travel Institute Janeen Christoff December 07, 2020
The Travel Institute is giving the gift of education this holiday season.
In a letter to advisors, Diane Petras, president of The Travel Institute, and the entire team announced that it is celebrating the “Season of Giving” with special gifts for travel advisors.
“As we pack up 2020, unpack holiday décor and experience the season, we invite agents to enjoy a few special gifts from us,” read the message. “We’ve ensured something for everyone during this December’s Season of Giving, hoping to meet agents where they’re at in their careers and regardless of finances.”
Advisors can take advantage of a free Hawaii Destination Specialist Course. Hawaii is sure to be a popular destination as travel makes a comeback, and travel advisors can learn everything they need to know with the newly updated course.
The Travel Institute is also offering Premium Access to its online library for a low price. This includes round-the-clock access to pecialist courses, business courses, white papers, newsletters, and expert-led webinars.
Those who are looking to start a new career or boost their current credentials can receive $200 in tuition assistance for Certified Travel Associate, CTA, Certified Travel Counselor, CTC, or Certified Travel Industry Executive, CTIE programs.
“Our team is grateful as we’ve remained healthy, both as individuals and as an organization vital to the greater travel community,” wrote Petras. “We’ve supported record numbers of agents in our programs this year, offering continued skill development and a myriad of evolving and emerging resources, including an online community with more than 1,000 students, to keep agents productive and connected during their downtime.”
The Travel Institute has supported record numbers of travel advisors through their programs this year with an online community with more than 1,000 students who are staying productive and connected during these hard times.
“Stay tuned to The Travel Institute for an exciting December and a jam-packed Q1 already planned with new content and an increased focus on peer-to-peer sharing, real-world advice, and additional online resources,” the team shared. “We encourage you to take advantage of our Season of Giving to keep learning this month and always. Our mission in unwavering: to advance travel professionals in order to advance our industry. Together, with our students and partners, we are building on the lessons of 2020 and more, to continue doing just that.”
For more information on The Travel Institute, United States
For more Travel Agent News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS