Last updated: 10:40 PM ET, Mon January 06 2020

Travel Leaders Group Releases 2019-2020 Travel Trends Survey Results

Travel Agent Travel Leaders Group Mackenzie Cullen January 06, 2020

cruise ships docked at the port of Juneau in Alaska, USA
cruise ships docked at the port of Juneau in Alaska, USA. (photo via dani3315 / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

Travel Leaders Group has revealed the results of a 2019-2020 travel trends survey conducted among more than 400 Travel Leaders Group advisors.

Alaska cruises earned the top spot as the most booked domestic vacation in 2019 for the third consecutive year. Orlando followed not too far behind, with Las Vegas, New York City and Honolulu following, respectively.

Internationally, Caribbean cruises placed first, Cancun, Mexico placed second, and Italy took third. European river cruises and Mediterranean cruises placed fourth and fifth, respectively.

"Cruising, whether it's to Alaska, to the Caribbean or a European cruise in the Mediterranean, is a perennial favorite among North Americans," said Travel Leaders Group CEO Ninan Chacko. "With so many new ships coming on board, we're seeing strong growth and demand for luxury river cruises that allow you to explore smaller cities along rivers such as the Danube."

According to the survey, 56% of travel agents foresee booking a luxury river cruise in 2020. Cruise lines are scheduled to debut 19 new ocean ships in the upcoming year to meet the predicted 32 million passengers that are expected to set sail in 2020.

Top "up and coming" destinations for 2020 in the pacific include Bora Bora, Thailand, Ecuador – Galapagos Island and Croatia. Year over year, the Maldives, Bora Bora, Galapagos and Croatia have moved up the list.

Other findings include:

Top Niche Travel Areas

1. Active/Adventure (45%)

2. Honeymoon & Destination Weddings (36%)

3. Culinary & Wine (35%)

4. Affinity Groups (20%)

5. Women's Only (19%)

Top Up-and-Coming International Destinations for 2020:

Asia/South East Asia

Khao Sok National Park, Cheow Lan Lake, Thailand
Limestone cliffs offer beautiful views on Cheow Lan Lake in Khao Sok National Park. (Photo via Alex Temblador)

1. Thailand (24%)

2. Maldives (17%)

3. Vietnam (16%)

4. Singapore (9%)

5. Philippines (5%)

Central/South America

1. Ecuador— Galapagos Island (19%)

2. Peru (18%)

3. Brazil (17%)

4. Panama (13%)

5. Argentina (9%)

Europe

Dubrovnik, Croatia
PHOTO: Dubrovnik, Croatia. (photo by Hans Brunk)

1. Croatia (26%)

2. Iceland (23%)

3. Portugal (14%)

4. Scotland (10%)

5. Netherlands (7%)

In addition, optimism among Travel Leaders Group agents with respect to their travel business remains high at 81%. With most clients booking 6-7 day trips (43%) followed by 8-10 day trips (27%) and 4-5 day trips (15%).The survey has also found that travelers are planning on spending more money on travel in 2020 (57%). The majority (54%) said clients have also expressed interest in using credit card rewards points to pay for all or part of their travel.

In regards to family travel, parents traveling with small children remains a top family travel trend at 26%. However, travel advisors have reported growth in adult children traveling with their parents (26%) as well as grandparents traveling with grandchildren (24%) over the past three years. In addition, 41% have also reported a slight increase in the number of bookings for multi-generational family vacations.

Most desired amenities/features that families are seeking when booking vacation travel are:

1. Non-stop flights (75%)

2. Adjoining rooms or multi-room units/accommodations (61%)

3. Proximity to major attractions or sightseeing locations (52%)

4. Free breakfast (47%)

5. Children's programs (33%)

