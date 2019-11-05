Travel Leaders Group Seeks to Elevate Advisors at Trade Show
Travel Agent Travel Leaders Group Harvey Chipkin November 05, 2019
Travel Leaders Group brought together 170 suppliers and several hundred travel advisors last week at a trade show here called Elevate. The event, said Becky Powell, president of Protravel, was designed to bring advisors and suppliers together to see what’s new for 2020. The timing is perfect, she added, because “we are on the brink of the peak booking season.”
With the conventional wisdom that travel slows in a presidential election year, Powell said she is telling advisors to “get it on the books” before people start taking a serious interest in the election. She said advisors have to know that what upscale travelers are looking for is not a luxury suite, but an experience in the local culture. Sustainability, she said, has now become “a decision-maker.” She said clients “want us to anticipate what they want” and that advisors can’t just bring value to a trip, but “need to truly serve the client.” She added, “This is a concierge type of business.”
Loretta Carson, a Protravel agent based in New York, told TravelPulse she attended Elevate to network with friends and suppliers. A specialist in adventure and wellness, she said she would be particularly interested in meeting with those providers.
Executives Speak
A number of top TLG executives attended Elevate and spoke with TravelPulse and later in a panel discussion. Here are some highlights of what they said:
—Powell said that 35 advisors had graduated from the company’s Journeys training program, an 18-month course for advisors seeking to start a business or enhance a business. They include career switchers, advisors seeking to jump-start their enterprises and those new to the profession entirely.
—Matt Swaney, co-president of Tzell Travel, said the biggest emphasis for his company has been on training, with advisors and aspiring advisors showing intense interest in that. “There has not been enough focus on bringing people into the industry,” said Swaney.
—Brett Cumberland, managing director of luxury brands Andrew Harper, R. Crusoe & Son and Roadtrips, said the big news for his brands was a relaunched website and magazine for Andrew Harper, a membership organization that provides members with publications and inside information.
—Cumberland said he will personally escort two President’s Trips next year—one to Japan in April and one to South Africa and Namibia in September. He said there was one such program to Vietnam in 2019. There are only 20 people in each group.
—Roadtrips, a specialist in luxury sports travel, said Cumberland, has been buying a significant amount of accommodations and tickets for the Olympics in Japan next summer to ensure that clients get exactly what they want.
For more information on Travel Leaders Group
For more Travel Agent News
More by Harvey Chipkin
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS