Travel Leaders Network Announces Dates for 2021 EDGE Conference
Travel Agent February 23, 2021
Travel Leaders Network, one of North America's largest retail travel agency organizations, has announced the new dates for its EDGE (Educate, Discover, Gather, Evolve) 2021 international conference and agent trade show experience. Previously scheduled for May this year, EDGE will now take place from October 18-21, 2021. The venue remains Loews Royal Pacific Resort & Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, Fla.
“Although we had a successful virtual conference in 2020 called Bridge to the Future, it is exciting to gather once again in person,” said Roger Block, President of Travel Leaders Network. “The EDGE conference is a beloved tradition for Travel Leaders Network advisors, offering them a wealth of opportunities for sharpening their skills, learning about new services, meeting with suppliers, networking and of course, fun.”
EDGE is one of the many benefits of being a member of Travel Leaders Network. The conference was designed specifically to provide travel advisors with a competitive advantage in the marketplace. Travel Leaders Network members attending the conference will have access to:
—A variety of educational and informative general sessions
—Workshops on all aspects of selling travel, running a travel agency and building business
—A large trade show with plenty of opportunities to interact with supplier partners
—Events and entertainment exclusive to EDGE
“We are thrilled to be partnering with Loews Royal Pacific Resort & Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando Resort for EDGE,” continued Block. “With its spectacular hotels and memorable theme parks, it's the perfect meeting destination, and we are confident that all our attendees will have an amazing time while gaining new knowledge, ideas, insights and business relationships.”
Registration for EDGE 2021 will be forthcoming.
Travel agencies interested in learning more about the award-winning programs and diverse offerings that Travel Leaders Network provides to agencies in leisure and luxury travel, business travel, honeymoon and destination weddings – as well as active and adventure travel – can visit TravelLeadersNetwork.com.
SOURCE: Travel Leaders Network press release.
