Travelport Launches New Tools With Travelport+
Travel Agent Lacey Pfalz January 19, 2022
Travelport, a global technology company that powers bookings for hundreds of thousands of travel suppliers across 180 countries, has updated its platform, Travelport+, with new retail tools to make it easier for advisors to offer more choices and provide better service to their clients.
Travelport is the only global distribution system to sign NDC (New Distribution Capability) content deals with all three of the major European airline groups, including Lufthansa and Air France-KLM. The company continues expanding its connections with over sixteen airlines, including American, Emirates and Singapore Airlines.
Travelport’s hotel content distribution has also seen an upgrade, with better details, rates and room availability due to a partnership with Hilton.
Advisors who use Travelport’s desktop tool, Smartpoint, can use new features that simplify tasks that advisors do every day, such as customized itinerary quotes and assistance with complex ticketing or exchange tasks, which can help streamline the booking process.
Travelport+ now has a new Trip Manager portal, which offers travelers the ability to manage their own trips and transactions on the go.
“As part of our mission to revolutionize the travel industry’s retail experience, we continue to evolve, simplify and automate the most critical technology tools. Today’s enhanced features empower travel agents to offer more choice, enable greater self-service capabilities for travelers and simplify the most complex servicing processes,” said Jen Catto, Chief Marketing Officer at Travelport.
“All Travelport+ customers enjoy a more modern, digital-first retail experience when connecting through our platform. That includes our desktop customers, who have said that the latest version of Smartpoint has managed to transform mundane travel management tasks into superior servicing opportunities.”
These are just a few of the new features and tools advisers can utilize when using Travelport’s Smartpoint or Travelport+ systems. For more information, please click here.
