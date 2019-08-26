TravelPulse Q&A: Choose Chicago Talks Agents, Hotel Development and More
Travel Agent Kerry Medina August 26, 2019
Currently, there are more than 41,000 hotel rooms just in Chicago’s Central Business District (CBD) and that number will just keep growing.
After this summer’s opening of a new Hilton Garden Inn and Homewood Suites, both in downtown, the city is also soon to welcome a slew of new hotels including a 21c Museum Hotel, Nobu Chicago and two Hyatt House hotels as well as a Hyatt Place hotel.
These are just a few additions to Chicago’s burgeoning hotel scene. With the country’s largest convention center, Chicago is a hub of business travel. But the Windy City is also strengthening its appeal to business and leisure travelers with new design offerings like the light projected art show Art on theMart and an expanding reputation as a food and beverage destination.
According to the Brewer’s Association, Chicago, with more than 70 craft breweries, has the most breweries in the U.S. and was also named the No. 1 City in the World for Eating and Drinking by Time Out Magazine earlier this year, cemented by the recent opening of chef-driven food hall Politan Row.
Choose Chicago’s Director, Global Development, Naomi Hattori discusses what drives the city’s continuous growth.
TP: What's driving new hotel development in the city?
NH: Many of our clients are surprised to hear that Chicago welcomed 58.3 million visitors to our city in 2018. This record tourism - third-most in the U.S. - is driving hotel development both in downtown and our many neighborhoods where we traditionally did not have hotels.
Hotel developers are paying attention to how travelers are interested in experiencing life like a local by opening new hotels in residential areas such as Hyde Park and Wrigleyville.
TP: Chicago will always be home to deep-dish pizza and the famed Cloud Gate sculpture, aka “The Bean.” But the city has also become a major international destination for dining and design. Why?
NH: As a native Chicagoan, it has been great to see Chicago recognized internationally as a culinary and cultural destination.
AmaWaterways Launches AmaAcademyTravel Agent
Travel Agency Air Ticket Sales SoarTravel Agent
With 77 diverse neighborhoods, from Chinatown to Little Italy, visitors do not have an issue finding something to eat, but rather will struggle with finding space in their stomachs to try more. For foodies, Chicago is one of only four cities in the U.S. with a Michelin Guide and it is home to the U.S.’ prestigious culinary James Beard Awards.
In addition to the culinary arts, the city places great importance on architecture and design, which can be seen with the new Art on theMART. As the world’s largest digital art display, this new attraction melds public art with the façade of the iconic Merchandise Mart building. The best place to watch this art display is from the Chicago Riverwalk, which highlights how architecture can be both beautiful and functional.
TP: How does Choose Chicago work with travel agents?
NH: Choose Chicago educates travel agents on how we are a good fit for their clients' next vacation or bleisure trip through destination trainings, sales calls, B2B tradeshow meetings, and familiarization trips.
During these educational opportunities, we help with itinerary suggestions as well as offer introductions to our various Chicago hospitality partners so travel agents can work directly with tour, attraction, restaurant, and hotel sales decision-makers.
We also work closely with Brand USA on our Chicago Discovery Badge, which is a free online destination training course available for travel agents in Australia, China, India, Mexico, New Zealand, and the UK.
For more information on Chicago
For more Travel Agent News
More by Kerry Medina
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS