TravelPulse Q&A: One on One with Jamaica's Donnie Dawson
Travel Agent Lark Ellen Gould December 23, 2019
Jamaica just celebrated its eight One Love travel seller celebration weekend in Montego Bay with the top travel advisors from the U.S. and U.K. enjoying recognition for contributing 174,837 room nights to the year’s booking numbers.
We sat down with Donnie Dawson, Jamaica’s Deputy Director of Tourism, to see what’s working for the island in its continued double-digit growth in visitors.
Q. Tell us about One Love, how it started, where it is now.
Jamaica is probably one of the first destinations globally to start a travel agent reward program. It was 25, maybe 30 years ago when we started our initial program. We didn't have technology that we have today, so it was a paper-based, university type program. But the administration of it was too intensive. So, after two or three years the whole world program sort of collapsed under reams of computer paper. We resisted it for years after that because we wanted to find the right platform with the right technology behind it.
Eventually, we restarted the program and it grew so strong that just after two years we grew out of the platform that it was initially on, and needed new technology to keep it going. We moved from zero to 110 in seconds flat and we ended up with a database of over 40,000 retail travel agents and were able to build the current platform we have now with TravAlliance. It's been great and we've been going with them and innovating as we go. So far they've stepped up to the challenge of giving us the technology that we need.
We, we are very active within this platform. We do webinars every three weeks with all different partners on the Island. When we started these webinars, we had maybe 200 people in a session and we thought it was the greatest thing. Now, if we don't have a thousand, we don't think it's a good webinar. So we're excited about it. We see the program growing and growing.
The retail travel agents have reinvented themselves and they're a strong director of influence. I am willing to support the sellers of travel forever and we will design and give them all the tools necessary to sell Jamaica. We're there to support them, 100%. That is what this program is designed to do.
Q. How has it been working?
Travel sellers have to record the bookings to Jamaica to earn points and it’s a big challenge to get them to report their bookings. That's our prime challenge because they are busy and forget, so we have to make it easy for them to do this.
We're trying to develop software that can help them to do this, software that will allow agents to scan bookings easily and have it populate in all the places it needs to be.
Q. What other elements of One Love are working well for you?
We're looking at something every day and challenge our team to come up with new ideas to keep the program fresh. And something that has worked really well for us is the store. We start the store with branded Jamaica merchandise and include some high-end items there.
For instance, we have robes, Jamaica bracelets, T-shirts, umbrellas, beachwear … all branded by Jamaica. Agents can browse and use their reward points to buy the merchandise for themselves or their clients who are traveling to Jamaica. So, there are lots of branded items. And they can also use these points to get room nights at hotels as well.
[RELATED_NEWS}
Q. How do travel sellers qualify to become one of the top 50 One Love agents?
The 50th person here at the bottom was someone who booked 1,700 room nights within a year’s period that goes starts in September. That was the smallest number to qualify this year and known as the bottom.
At the top is someone who booked more than 23,000 room nights and she is an independent agent, and just one agent selling the average length of stay, which is around six nights. It adds up quickly.
Q. What are some other travel seller-focused elements that seem to be working?
We have a vibrant, 5,000-member Facebook group page. I think it's by invitation only, so you have to be invited to join. We don't get involved, although we look at it. But it’s for agents to talk among themselves and offer recommendations to each other.
Q. What are some other developments in the tourism sector we should know?
Cruising is also a part of our tourism overall product. And we have four cruise ports here – and soon a fifth port in Kingston.
Q. What’s new and innovative for agents to know?
What’s new? Home visits. You may come to a wonderful resort for a few days and after a while, you’ll say, well what else can I do outside the hotel?
So, homestays are an option and so are 150 attractions and offerings you can check out on our website and through the program, from astronomy adventures to food, sports, jungle adventures … You name it, we can offer it.
For more information on Jamaica
For more Travel Agent News
More by Lark Ellen Gould
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS