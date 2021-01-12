Uncover the Fastest Growing Segment in Travel
Travel Agent Villas of Distinction Patrick Clarke January 11, 2021
Domestic villa vacations are in demand in the era of COVID-19 and award-winning Villas of Distinction offers a robust portfolio of domestic luxury villa rentals tailored to travelers of all types.
Travel advisors can learn all about the fastest-growing segment in travel during this week's Villas of Distinction Webinar, taking place Wednesday, February 24 at 2 pm ET.
The complete guide to Villas of Distinction's domestic villa portfolio will explore the value behind a villa experience as well as highlight a variety of the company's favorite properties and the unique services available to travel advisors and their clients.
Moderator Jane Custer will be joined by the Vice President of Villas of Distinction, Steve Lassman, who will reveal some of the company's most sought-after U.S. destinations, from blissful beach settings on the coast to secluded mountain locales.
In addition to learning about the benefits of Villas of Distinction's unique partnership with travel advisors, including a 24/7 dedicated support team and competitive and 100 percent protected commissions on every booking, participants will find out how and why the company has been excelling in the space for more than 25 years.
Click here to register for the Villas of Distinction Webinar and visit TravelPulse.com/webinars to participate in past events on-demand.
For more information on Villas of Distinction
For more Travel Agent News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS