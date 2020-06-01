Upcoming Virtual Conference to Focus on 'New Travel'
Travel Agent Harvey Chipkin June 01, 2020
A week-long New Travel Conference will be held virtually from June 8-12 with the purpose of “rejuvenating the travel industry.” The conference aims to connect travel companies with travel advisors and travel and lifestyle media.
The goal of the conference, according to an announcement, is to understand how the industry is adapting and shifting to fit evolving needs and to help revive the industry – now and in the immediate future.
Jack Ezon, founder and managing partner of Embark Beyond, a luxury travel advisor and Virtuoso member and one of the conference’s founders, said that restarting the travel economy is going to be a joint effort between the travel trade, travel advisors, suppliers and media.
“We all need each other now more than ever,” he said, explaining the purpose of the conference is to help everyone focus on immediate issues and start weaving stories to consumers to inspire travel in the near future. He said the conference has been orchestrated by over 50 leaders in the travel world – all with a common goal: “jumpstarting travel for the greater good.”
Another conference founder, Pavia Rosati, founder and CEO of Fathom, a travel website that also offers a concierge service in partnership with Embark Beyond, said the conference was designed so travel professionals can pick and choose the subjects of interest to them and their clients.
It’s not about having definitive answers, said Rosati, “but about sharing resources so we can help each other make the best decisions we can. It’s competitors coming together to support each other out and help the industry.”
The conference will include exhibitor presentations – 20-minute “conversations” where global travel companies share news and updates. There will also be panels around: safety (how companies and travelers will know what is clean and safe); service (what is high-touch service in a no-touch era); privacy (will travelers seek all things private – from airplanes to hotels); and trends (the future of cruising, events and building a better future).
And though participants can’t meet and greet in person, virtual end-of-day happy hours will allow participants “to mingle socially.” Details of those sessions will be announced.
The fee for travel advisors with access to all presentations and panels over the week is $50. To register go to www.thenewtravelconference.com.
