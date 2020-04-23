US Travel Announces New City, Dates for IPW 2021
The U.S. Travel Association has announced that IPW 2021 will be held in Las Vegas from May 10-14, 2021.
The news comes one week after the organization confirmed the cancellation of the annual trade show for 2020—which was scheduled to take place in Las Vegas May 30-June 3—due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
As a result, the original 2021 host city, Chicago, will host in 2025. However, other future host sites, including Orlando in 2022, San Antonio in 2023 and Los Angeles in 2024, remain unchanged.
"This is incredibly welcome good news amid the serious challenges facing the travel industry, the country and the world," said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow in a statement accompanying Thursday's announcement. "Canceling this year's IPW was a difficult though clearly necessary call and our future host cities came together to achieve a win-win outcome for the future of the event."
"As we look to recover from this health emergency and the resulting economic crisis, it is fitting that we will be able to hold IPW in Las Vegas, a city that epitomizes the economic power of travel and tourism," he added. "We are deeply grateful to Chicago, which had one of the most successful IPWs in recent memory as a first-time host in 2014, for their flexibility, generosity and collaborative spirit."
The nation's leading international inbound travel trade show, IPW generates an estimated $5.5 billion in future travel to the U.S. The event brings travel buyers from around the world face-to-face with sellers of U.S. travel, eliminating the need for countless business trips.
"As the nation’s destination marketing organization, IPW offers Brand USA the biggest stage and brightest lights to showcase our collective success to a global network of key industry stakeholders," said Christopher Thompson, president and CEO of Brand USA, IPW's premier sponsor. "We look forward to the opportunity to reconnect with industry friends and remind the world about all of the diverse destinations and amazing experiences across the United States. We will see you back in Las Vegas in 2021."
Steve Hill, CEO and President of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said the city is "anxious to contribute to the travel and tourism recovery efforts."
