US Travel Sees Strong Numbers for International Delegates at IPW
Travel Agent Janeen Christoff March 29, 2022
U.S. Travel is seeing strong numbers of international delegates this year at its annual IPW trade show, one of the country’s leading international inbound travel events, driving $5.5 billion in future travel to the United States.
So far, there are 712 international buyers and 364 media from 62 countries who have registered to attend IPW in Orlando, Florida from June 4-8, 2022. In addition, there are 280 domestic buyers and 70 domestic press.
The nations sending the largest international delegations are the United Kingdom, Brazil and Canada.
“The message these numbers tell us is: The travel world is ready to return to the United States,” said Malcolm Smith, General Manager of IPW. “If the recovery of international visitation is at all important to your destination or business, do not miss this year’s IPW.”
Smith noted that they were pleased with the turnout.
“As travel becomes increasingly easier for people around the world, everyone is ready to get back to traveling, reconnecting, and visiting the awesome diversity that’s only found in the United States. Our domestic exhibitors and partners are eager to welcome back international visitors,” said Smith.
U.S. Travel is also has a positive outlook for growth in international arrivals this year and the following year. The association projects that 52 million people will visit the United States in 2022 (up 144 percent from 2021) and 68 million will visit in 2023 (up 30 percent over 2022).
