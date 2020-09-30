US Travel Sets New Dates for IPW 2021 Trade Show in Las Vegas
The U.S. Travel Association announced today the new dates for next year’s IPW international inbound travel trade show. In a revision to the 2021 dates previously released, IPW will be held as a live, in-person event in Las Vegas from September 18 – 22, 2021.
IPW 2020, which had been set to take place in Las Vegas from May 30 – June 3, had to be canceled due to COVID-19. In determining the revised timetable for 2021’s event, U.S. Travel, Brand USA (a premier sponsor), Travel Nevada and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority collectively decided upon later dates to allow additional time for international travel to the U.S. to more broadly resume.
“As the nation’s destination marketing organization, Brand USA values IPW because it is the single largest gathering of the global network of stakeholders dedicated to driving travel to the USA,” said Christopher Thompson, Brand USA president and CEO.
“IPW is crucial to reviving international travel, and we’re pleased that the U.S. Travel Association is dedicated to holding an in-person show in Las Vegas next September,” said Steve Hill, CEO/President of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “These new dates will allow greater flexibility for attendees, and will ensure the best possible experience for a successful and productive trade show."
“Next year’s IPW will reunite the global travel community and be the keystone for safely rebuilding international travel to the United States,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow. “While IPW will look a bit different next year, expect it to be the turning point for the all-important inbound travel sector.
U.S. Travel said that it plans on opening registration for IPW exhibitors on an as-yet-undetermined date in mid-November, while IPW buyer and media registration will open sometime in early 2021. IPW 2021 will take place in the Las Vegas Convention Center’s newly-constructed West Hall.
IPW is the U.S.’ leading international inbound travel trade show, which has historically driven $5.5 billion in future travel to the United States. The event provides a centralized platform for travel buyers (e.g., wholesalers and international tour operators) to conduct business face-to-face with a range of sellers of U.S. travel products (e.g., destinations, resorts, hotels, attractions, retail, transportation companies, etc.).
The IPW Host Committee is already planning for show floor and media marketplace activities, as well as other related official events. U.S. Travel indicated that further information about IPW 2021 will be released in the coming weeks.
