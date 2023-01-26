USVI Launches Incentive Rewards Program for Travel Advisors
Travel Agent Laurie Baratti January 26, 2023
The U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) has just announced the launch of a new incentive and rewards program for travel advisors, as a gesture of gratitude for their loyalty and dedication to promoting the islands to their clients.
The USVI is comprised of three spectacular islands in the northeastern Caribbean Sea: St. Thomas, St. Croix and St. John. As a U.S. overseas territory, the destination requires no passport from American citizens traveling from the U.S. mainland or nearby Puerto Rico, and entry requirements are exactly the same as those for entering the United States from any other country.
All travel agencies and advisors are invited to participate in the U.S. Virgin Islands Rewards program. Once registered, community members can report their bookings of client itineraries that include an overnight stay in the USVI to earn rewards points. Qualifying reservations can be made directly or through any tour operator or third-party provider.
Advisors’ accrued points can be redeemed for select merchandise or for FAM trips with the USVI Department of Tourism. Some of the awards will have cultural connections with the islands, and there will also be opportunities to win spots on USVI Tourism’s fam trips and hotel nights at participating properties.
“[The] travel advisory community played a vital role in USVI’s success during the pandemic, and this new program is meant to reward their efforts and cement those terrific relationships, as well as build avenues for new advisors with incentives to book the USVI,” said Joseph Boschulte, Commissioner of Tourism for the USVI. “It’s a proactive way to stay connected to the travel advisory community and build lasting relationships.”
The program appears to already be well underway, with nearly 300 advisors signed up to participate and 62 bookings made since the start of December 2022.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Plan with a Pro in ’23 and Save up to 70%Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on U.S. Virgin Islands, Caribbean
For more Travel Agent News
More by Laurie Baratti
5 Reasons to Attend ASTA's Global Convention in San Juan,...
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS