Villas of Distinction Offering 'A Tank of Gas' Booking Bonus for Travel Advisors
July 07, 2022
Villas of Distinction is offering a new travel advisor booking bonus in the form of a $150 Visa gift card for every new booking made between July 10 through July 23, 2022 for travel through December 31, 2023.
High gas prices have spurred the new travel advisor booking bonus. In addition to the bonus, travel advisors can offer clients a variety of deals from Villas of Distinction, including 20 percent off select villas in Turks & Caicos, 25 percent off select villas in Grand Cayman and up to 15 percent off select villas in Orlando, Florida, all for a limited time.
“Every opportunity we get, we want to show appreciation to our travel advisor partners,” said Steve Lassman, vice president villa product & agency relations for Villas of Distinction. “To help alleviate some travel stressors for our valued advisors, whether they are taking a vacation or commuting to work, they can get a tank of gas on us."
Travel advisors can learn more about the booking bonus on Villas of Distinction’s travel advisor-specific website.
