Villas of Distinction Offers up To $1,500 Bonus Commission

Villas of Distinction
Villas of Distinction supporting travel advisors. (photo via Villas of Distinction)

WHY IT RATES: Villas of Distinction launched its #WithYouToStay campaign last year in support of its travel advisor partners, and the company continues to support them today. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor

Villas of Distinction is thanking its travel advisor partners this month with a robust bonus commission offer. Travel advisors who book their clients with Villas of Distinction from now until February 28, 2021, for travel between now and December 31, 2021, can earn a bonus commission of up to $1,500.

“While February is always Travel Advisor Appreciation Month, this past year has been especially challenging for our travel advisors which is why this year we’ve increased the amount of bonus commission from ‘up to $750 to up to $1,500’,” said Steve Lassman, vice president villa product & agency relations for Villas of Distinction.

“This is just one way to thank our travel advisor partner for their continuous support, and we are proud to be the only luxury villa provider for more than 30 years to consistently reward our travel agency partners with invaluable bonus commissions.”

In 2020, Villas of Distinction launched its #WithYouToStay campaign in support of its travel advisor partners which includes directing its guests to book with a travel advisor, bonus commissions, enhanced promotions for their clients and special “Wine Down Wednesday” monthly events.

In addition, Villas of Distinction hosts Zoom get-togethers with travel agencies and their clients to help them acquire new villa guests. This campaign is a win-win for advisors and Villas of Distinction as it has increased engagement and provided advisors with more knowledge about villas, which has helped them to successfully sell this unique product.

For more information and terms and conditions about the travel advisor bonus, visit the Travel Advisor Incentives and Special Offers page on VillasofDistinction.com or call 1-800-289-0900 to speak to a Villa Specialist.

SOURCE: Villas of Distinction press release.

