Villas of Distinction Unveils Agent Commission Bonus
Claudette Covey May 02, 2022
Villas of Distinction is commemorating National Travel and Tourism Week by offering its travel advisor partners generous commission bonuses.
Agents who book Villa of Distinction properties for their customers from May 2-May 7, 2022, for travel through Dec. 21, 2023, can earn up to $1,500 in bonus commissions.
“Travel advisors are the lifeblood of our industry,” said Steve Lassman, vice president villa product & agency relations for Villas of Distinction.
“The theme of this year’s National Travel and Tourism Week is ‘The Future of Travel’ and without the advisor community, we would not be ready and prepared for the pent-up demand for travel.
“This bonus commission is just one way to thank our travel advisor partners.”
A unit of World Travel Holdings, Villas of Distinction features a robust collection of luxury villas in such destinations as the US, the Caribbean, Mexico, Europe and Central America.
