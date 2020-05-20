Villas of Distinction Ups the Ante on Commission Bonuses
Villas of Distinction boosted its existing agent commission bonuses of up to $750 to bonuses of up to $1,500 as part its #WithYouToStay campaign.
Effective immediately, agents who book customers in Villas of Distinction villas through May 31, 2020, for travel through December 31, 2021, will earn the higher commission bonuses of $250 with every $10,000 to $25,000 booking, $500 for every $25,001 to $50,000 booking, $750 with every $50,001 to $99,000 booking, and $1,500 with every booking of $100,000 and up.
“We have received such a positive response to this campaign and have introduced dozens of guests to travel advisors in their local communities,” said Willie Fernandez, general manager and vice president for Villas of Distinction. “As we are beginning to see an increase in bookings, we are excited about extending and increasing the bonus commission for our travel advisor partners.”
Other benefits of the #WithYouToStay campaign include Villas of Distinction company directing guests to book with an agent, consumer promotions for travel advisors’ clients, a commitment to make the planning process seamless, and more.
For its part, Villas of Distinction’s Peace of Mind program enables agents to adapt new rebooking procedures to work toward ensuring clients don’t cancel their vacations, relaxed payment terms and cancelation policies up to 28 days prior to arrival.
Villas of Distinction also offers travel advisors 24/7 access to a Villa support team and 100 percent commission protection.
Villas of Distinction’s portfolio includes thousands of privately owned villas in upward of 50 global destinations
