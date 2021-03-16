Virgin Voyages To Host Second Virtual Summit for Travel Advisors
Virgin Voyages is following up its first-ever virtual summit with a second event this spring.
Taking place Wednesday, March 24 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET, the Boomvang II will provide participating travel advisors with new insights and expertise to sell the highly anticipated brand with confidence.
This month's virtual event will include an update from the Virgin Voyages' Sales Team, followed by a keynote delivered by Holly Branson, Chief Purpose & Vision Officer for Virgin Group. Attendees will also hear from Virgin Group's Director of Impact Charlotte Goodman.
Afterward, travel professionals can participate in beneficial breakout sessions that will be led by members of Virgin Voyages' leadership team. These sessions will feature need-to-know details regarding the brand's ships, updates on programming and first-hand insight from sailors Anita and David Chipping.
Virgin welcomed its first ship, the Scarlet Lady last year. The company's second ship, Valiant Lady, is tentatively scheduled to enter service this coming November while a third ship, Resilient Lady, is scheduled to set sail July 2022.
Breakout speakers at Boomvang II will include Senior Manager Sailor Experience, Alex Zeitz; Senior Director Sailor Experience, Chris Stubbs; SVP Revenue, Sales & Itinerary Development, Diana Block; Manager Training & Development, Luke Day; Manager Itineraries & Destinations, Natasha Salzedo and Chief Commerical & Experience Officer, Nirmal Saverimuttu. President and CEO Tom McAlpin will provide the closing keynote.
Sessions will include a live tour of Virgin's most popular cabin, the XL Sea Terrace, details about the itineraries and ports in store for Resilient Lady and a Miami Virgin Voyages exclusive Shore Things experience at the Wynwood Walls.
In addition to intel and first-hand opportunities, Virgin Voyages promises travel advisors a 16 percent commission as well as earning on all pre-voyage sales and no NCFs.
Click here to register for next week's virtual event.
