Virtuoso Reveals 2022's Best of the Best Award Winners

Travel Agent Virtuoso Lacey Pfalz August 22, 2022

2022 Virtuoso Travel Week logo
Over 5,000 travel industry professionals from 100 countries attended the hybrid event. (photo by Eric Bowman)

Leading global luxury and experiential travel network Virtuoso concluded its 34th annual Virtuoso Travel Week with its signature Best of the Best Awards ceremony and gala on August 18th at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The winners were chosen by the network’s 20,000 travel advisors across fifty different countries. They will be featured in the September/October issue of the VIRTUOSO LIFE magazine.

One of the most highly anticipated awards given during the award ceremony is the one for best hotel of the year. This year, The Gleneagles Hotel in Scotland won the award for its nearly 100 years of exemplary service and community outreach. The sporting hotel is famous for its falconry, hunting, fishing, golf and other experiences, while also boasting an award-winning spa and Michelin-starred cuisine.

The 2022 Best of the Best Awards winners are as follows.

— Best Hotel: The Gleneagles Hotel, Auchterarder, Scotland
— Best New or Reimagined Hotel: Cheval Blanc Paris, Paris, France
— Hotelier of the Year: Valentina de Santis, Grand Hotel Tremezzo and Passalacqua, Lake Como
— Best Innovative Guest Experience by a Hotel: One & Only Gorilla’s Nest, Ruhengeri, Rwanda
— Best On-site Guest Experience by a Hotel: Southern Crossings, Australia and New Zealand
— Best Tour Partner: Abercrombie & Kent
— Best Tourism Board: Los Cabos Tourism Board
— Best Specialty, Insurance or Airline: Allianz Partners

