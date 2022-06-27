Last updated: 07:00 PM ET, Mon June 27 2022

Visit Tampa Bay Expands Travel Agent Academy

Janeen Christoff June 27, 2022

A group paddle boarding in Tampa
A group paddleboarding in Tampa. (photo courtesy of Visit Tampa Bay)

Visit Tampa Bay has expanded its learning program on Travel Agent Academy. New language capability has been added to include more access and opportunities for non-native English speakers, adding Spanish and German options.

Visit Tampa Bay has also added multicultural tourism, LGBTQ+ and accessibility travel modules.

“Since the start of the year, we’ve welcomed our international travelers back in great numbers,” says Santiago C. Corrada, President and CEO of Visit Tampa Bay. “The expansion of the Travel Agent Academy allows us to continue to teach more agents how to promote Tampa Bay as Florida’s leading destination to reach larger groups of visitors.”

Some of Tampa Bay's fastest-growing markets are in Latin America and German-speaking areas of Central Europe. These new features allow travel advisors and tour operators to access the tools and training to help clients create the best Tampa Bay experiences possible.

Visit Tampa Bay's Travel Agent Academy program has proven successful with travel advisors and tour operators. More than 3,800 travel agents and tour operators have enrolled in the program and more than 50 percent of those enrolled have completed the program and graduated.

