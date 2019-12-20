Voting Deadline Extended for 2020 Travvy Awards
Travel Agent Donald Wood December 20, 2019
For travel agents and advisors who missed the deadline to cast their ballot for the 2020 Travvy Awards, the voting has been extended until January 15.
Considered by many as the Academy Awards of the travel industry, the 2020 Travvy Awards will take place Wednesday, February 12 at the world-renowned Gotham Hall in New York City.
For the agents and advisors who have not voted on the official website of the 2020 Travvy Awards, those who chose a winner for each award in every category will be entered to win prizes, including Bose wireless noise-canceling headphones, a Chromebook or an iPad.
One winner will be chosen for each prize.
The sixth annual award ceremony highlights the top suppliers, destinations, technology providers and attractions as voted on by the travel agents and advisors who know the industry the best.
Winners will be showcased in AGENTatHOME magazine and profiled on TravelPulse.com.
The primary categories are Airline Consolidators, Airlines, Car Rentals, Cruises, Destinations, Hotels & Resorts, Rail Travel, Tour Operators, Travel Agencies, Travel Insurance, and Travel Technology.
