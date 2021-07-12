Voting Is Now Open for the 2021 Travvy Awards
Travel Agent TravelPulse Staff July 12, 2021
The COVID-19 pandemic may have delayed the seventh annual Travvy Awards, but the Academy Awards of the travel industry will return in 2021 with the highly anticipated seventh iteration taking place inside of South Florida's Miami Convention Center on Wednesday, November 10.
As the event draws closer, voting has officially opened. Travel advisors can click here to cast their votes now.
Every year since 2015, The Travvys have recognized the top suppliers, destinations, technology providers and attractions in the industry as chosen by those who know them best—travel advisors.
"The pandemic forced us to push this event back, but we are beyond thrilled to finally have a date and location set," said Eric Bowman, Executive Editor for TravelPulse. "We felt it was vital to make sure this event takes place in person, to be able to reconnect face to face with the best of the best in the travel industry after such a long time apart from one another."
Last year, more than 130,000 votes were cast in over 140 categories by readers of Agent@Home and TravelPulse.com. Winners of the prestigious Travvy Award will be showcased in Agent@Home Magazine and profiled on TravelPulse.com in addition to being honored at November's awards gala.
For the latest news and information about the 2021 Travvy Awards, sign up here to receive TravelPulse in your inbox every morning.
Contact your Sales Director now to confirm a Sponsorship Opportunity; limited opportunities are available.
Sponsored Content
-
Up to 70% off makes for One Sweet SummerPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
Protect Your Clients, Maximize Earning Potential by Becoming an Allianz Partners Specialist
For more information on Miami
For more Travel Agent News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS