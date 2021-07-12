Last updated: 05:32 PM ET, Mon July 12 2021

Voting Is Now Open for the 2021 Travvy Awards

Travvys 2018
The Travvy awards await their winners.

The COVID-19 pandemic may have delayed the seventh annual Travvy Awards, but the Academy Awards of the travel industry will return in 2021 with the highly anticipated seventh iteration taking place inside of South Florida's Miami Convention Center on Wednesday, November 10.

As the event draws closer, voting has officially opened. Travel advisors can click here to cast their votes now.

Every year since 2015, The Travvys have recognized the top suppliers, destinations, technology providers and attractions in the industry as chosen by those who know them best—travel advisors.

"The pandemic forced us to push this event back, but we are beyond thrilled to finally have a date and location set," said Eric Bowman, Executive Editor for TravelPulse. "We felt it was vital to make sure this event takes place in person, to be able to reconnect face to face with the best of the best in the travel industry after such a long time apart from one another."

Last year, more than 130,000 votes were cast in over 140 categories by readers of Agent@Home and TravelPulse.com. Winners of the prestigious Travvy Award will be showcased in Agent@Home Magazine and profiled on TravelPulse.com in addition to being honored at November's awards gala.

For the latest news and information about the 2021 Travvy Awards, sign up here to receive TravelPulse in your inbox every morning.

Contact your Sales Director now to confirm a Sponsorship Opportunity; limited opportunities are available.

