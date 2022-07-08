Voting Is Now Open for the 2022 Travvy Awards
Travel Agent TravelPulse Staff July 08, 2022
The Travvy Awards are returning for their eighth year in 2022 and voting is now officially open ahead of November's highly anticipated awards gala at the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina.
This year's iteration of the Academy Awards of the travel industry, sponsored by Allianz Partners, Hotel Xcaret Arte and La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana, takes place on November 3 and will recognize the top suppliers, destinations, hotels and resorts, airlines, cruise lines, tour operators, technology providers and attractions, among others across the industry.
The TravelPulse and AGENTatHOME editorial teams have chosen the initial nominees in each category to be voted on by those who know them best—travel advisors, who can click here to cast their votes now.
Last year, votes were cast in more than 140 different categories by thousands of travel advisor readers of AGENTatHOME and TravelPulse.com. In addition to being honored at November's awards gala, winners will be showcased in AGENTatHOME Magazine and profiled on TravelPulse.com
"The Travvy Awards are all about honoring the best of the best in the travel industry," said Eric Bowman, Executive Editor for TravelPulse. "We are thrilled to be hosting and reconnecting with the best and the brightest in beautiful Fort Lauderdale this year."
