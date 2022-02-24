Last updated: 06:00 AM ET, Thu February 24 2022

Where To Find In-Depth Sales and Destination Training

Travel Agent Travel Agent Academy Janeen Christoff February 24, 2022

Attending a virtual event
Learning online. (photo via Getty Images/recep-bg)

Travel is back, and the spring and summer travel seasons are shaping up to be some of the busiest on record.

Now that destinations are opening or planning to reopen, there are more options for travelers than in previous years during which the COVID-19 pandemic restricted travel and many Americans stayed home.

Because of restrictions and waves of cancellations, travelers in 2022 are warier of booking on their own, and more and more are turning to travel advisors to navigate restrictions, testing requirements and entry into the countries or destinations they want to travel to.

There is no better time for advisors to get acquainted or reacquainted with some of the most popular destinations, hotels and organizations that their clients are interested in.

Travel Agent Academy (TAA) can be a go-to resource for advisors with courses designed to teach information in a way that is fun and interactive and helps users retain information.

The courses also provide travel advisors the confidence to sell as specialists and earn Travel Institute CEU Credits. In addition, some courses offer credits from the Association of Canadian Travel Agencies (ACTA).

The courses offered through TAA provide seamless interaction on iOS tablets making it possible to learn from anywhere, at any time, at any pace.

In addition to course credits, graduates can take advantage of rewarding loyalty programs available upon completion of some programs, and participants can show off their knowledge and expertise with Travel Agent Academy diplomas.

Travel advisors can learn about Aruba, Chile, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Malta, Sunny Isles Beach and more.

Students can also become experts on hotels as well as destinations, with courses allowing them to become an Atlantis Ambassador and a Riu Specialist. There are also courses on the brand-new Hotel Xcaret Arte, as well as Palladium Group and Princess Hotels & Resorts.

One of the most important aspects of travel during and after COVID is travel insurance. In some destinations, it's even a necessity. TAA provides courses from Allianz on all the products that it has to offer.

"I learned new things and look forward to more Aruba education and trips. I have confidence in selling your destinations," said one advisor, who became an Aruba Certified Expert Graduate.

Most of the courses in the catalog are free and may include the chance to gain certification and receive opportunities for fam trips and the chance to win gifts and prizes.

