Win Free Stays, Other Prizes at the 2020 Live, Love, Eat, Travel Expo
Travel Agent Patrick Clarke October 27, 2020
Travel advisors will have another opportunity to connect with some of the industry's top suppliers during the Live, Love, Eat, Travel Expo taking place Wednesday and Thursday, October 28-29 from 2-5 p.m. ET.
The two-day virtual event is free and easy to attend, taking place online from wherever you log-in. Click here to register today.
Participating travel professionals can chat with live representatives from destinations, suppliers and more, watch informative videos, download the latest brochures and network with other travel advisors, coming away with invaluable knowledge and new techniques that they can put to work to drive bookings and increase sales for their business.
What's more, travel advisors will have several shots to win awesome prizes, including a four-day, three-night stay in Cancun or Los Cabos, Mexico with Le Blanc Spa Resorts. Meanwhile, the Malta Tourism Authority is giving away an epic trip of its own in the form of a four-day, three-night stay in a superior room for two that includes breakfast.
Finally, The Islands of the Bahamas will award not one but three $20 Amazon gift cards to a trio of lucky winners.
Travel advisors can visit virtualtravelevents.com to view a complete lineup of upcoming expos and to register to participate in past events on demand.
