Win Prizes, Earn Rewards During Travel Agent Academy's May Course Contests
Travel Agent Patrick Clarke May 04, 2020
Travel agents have several shots to win exciting prizes and earn rewards while benefiting from Travel Agent Academy's expert and specialist programs this May.
TAA offers a plethora of courses geared toward destinations, cruise lines, hotels and resorts, tour operators, luxury travel products, services and more and, this month alone, agents can take advantage of as many as seven different course contests.
For example, graduates of the Aruba Certified Expert course can join ACE Rewards and be entered to win monthly, quarterly and yearly prizes, including an End Year Bonus random drawing of $1,000 for all reporting agents.
Agents also have a chance to win when they conquer destination courses for places like the Bahamas, Jamaica and Iguassu. In addition to monthly raffles and quarterly and yearly prizes up to $2,500, U.S.-based Bahamas Specialists Program graduates who join Bahamas Rewards will receive a $25 check for their first booking of two nights or longer at a qualifying hotel or resort.
Meanwhile, graduates of the Jamaica Travel Specialist Program can join One Love Rewards to be eligible for a monthly award of $300 to the top-booking Jamaica agent. What's more, members can earn points to shop the online store.
Travel agents who graduate from TAA's Iguassu Academy will be eligible for two $25 monthly drawings and a $200 semi-annual drawing now through June 27, 2020, while those who graduate from Iguassu Academy in addition to the Guadeloupe Specialist Program and the Insider’s club Specialist Program by August 1, 2020, can be entered to win a five-night stay at an Oasis Hotels & Resorts property.
Graduates of the Atlantis Ambassador Program can join the Atlantis Ambassador Rewards travel agent loyalty program to earn rewards ranging from gift cards to VIP site inspections and complimentary room nights.
Finally, U.S.-based agents who graduate from the Holiday Inn Resorts and Kingston Hotels training course can be entered to join Holiday Inn Resorts and Kingston Hotels Rewards and earn a $25 Amazon gift card on every new seven-plus night booking in 2020.
Visit TravelAgentAcademy.com to enroll and start earning rewards and winning prizes.
