Win Prizes, Network and Master the Holy Grail of Travel Sales During April's Luxury Expo
Travel Agent Patrick Clarke April 06, 2021
Travel advisors can sharpen their luxury travel sales skills, enhance their product knowledge and make meaningful connections with fellow advisors, suppliers and industry experts all while having a shot at awesome prizes including a free resort stay and a cruise during this April's Luxury Expo.
The two-day virtual event will take place live on April 14-15 from 2-5 p.m. ET. Click here to register for free right now.
The Luxury Expo will provide travel advisors with a can't-miss opportunity to learn from other successful advisors as well as suppliers and travel industry experts who will share details on the latest and best in high-end vacation options that pay the highest commissions.
Participants will also learn about the best ways to optimize their marketing efforts.
In addition to participating in webinars, panel discussions and interviews, attendees can "virtually" navigate their way through the trade show floors to access helpful tools they can use to boost their luxury sales and elevate their business. There's also a networking lounge where advisors can ask questions and share tips and feedback with fellow advisors.
Participating suppliers include Villas of Distinction, Discover Puerto Rico, Palace Resorts, Atlas Ocean Voyages, Naples CVB, Malta Tourism Authority, The Florida Keys & Key West, The Palm Beaches, Experience Scottsdale and Celebrity Cruises.
Villas of Distinction will host a custom webinar on Wednesday, April 14 starting at 2:30 p.m. ET while Palace Resorts and Atlas Ocean Voyages will participate in multi-panel webinars on Wednesday, April 14 at 4 p.m. ET. Discover Puerto Rico will host a custom webinar on Thursday, April 15 at 2:30 p.m. ET.
As mentioned, attendees will have a shot at a trio of cool prizes, including a $100 prepaid Visa card from Villas of Distinction, a three-night stay at Le Blanc Spa Resort Cancun from Palace Resorts and a free cruise from Celebrity Cruises.
Click here to register for next week's Luxury Expo. Travel advisors can also visit virtualtravelevents.com to view a complete lineup of upcoming expos and webinars and to register to participate in past events on demand.
