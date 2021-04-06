Last updated: 12:51 PM ET, Tue April 06 2021

Win Prizes, Network and Master the Holy Grail of Travel Sales During April's Luxury Expo

Travel Agent Patrick Clarke April 06, 2021

2021 Family Travel Expo networking lounge
2021 Expo networking lounge. (photo courtesy of Northstar Travel Group)

Travel advisors can sharpen their luxury travel sales skills, enhance their product knowledge and make meaningful connections with fellow advisors, suppliers and industry experts all while having a shot at awesome prizes including a free resort stay and a cruise during this April's Luxury Expo.

Trending Now
Travel Agents Are Back!
Travel graphic cartoon
A family playing in the ocean

Access the Knowledge, Tools To Sell The Beaches of Fort Myers ...

Family Junior Suite Oceanfront View room at Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen

Earn Extra Cash With Playa’s New Preferred Agent Program

Travel agent working at the computer

More Travel Advisors Charge Fees, Sell Insurance

Hotel Riu Palace Las Americas

gallery icon Learn What Makes RIU a Top Hotel Choice

ADVERTISING

The two-day virtual event will take place live on April 14-15 from 2-5 p.m. ET. Click here to register for free right now.

The Luxury Expo will provide travel advisors with a can't-miss opportunity to learn from other successful advisors as well as suppliers and travel industry experts who will share details on the latest and best in high-end vacation options that pay the highest commissions.

Participants will also learn about the best ways to optimize their marketing efforts.

In addition to participating in webinars, panel discussions and interviews, attendees can "virtually" navigate their way through the trade show floors to access helpful tools they can use to boost their luxury sales and elevate their business. There's also a networking lounge where advisors can ask questions and share tips and feedback with fellow advisors.

Expo webinar
PHOTO: Expo webinar

Participating suppliers include Villas of Distinction, Discover Puerto Rico, Palace Resorts, Atlas Ocean Voyages, Naples CVB, Malta Tourism Authority, The Florida Keys & Key West, The Palm Beaches, Experience Scottsdale and Celebrity Cruises.

Villas of Distinction will host a custom webinar on Wednesday, April 14 starting at 2:30 p.m. ET while Palace Resorts and Atlas Ocean Voyages will participate in multi-panel webinars on Wednesday, April 14 at 4 p.m. ET. Discover Puerto Rico will host a custom webinar on Thursday, April 15 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

As mentioned, attendees will have a shot at a trio of cool prizes, including a $100 prepaid Visa card from Villas of Distinction, a three-night stay at Le Blanc Spa Resort Cancun from Palace Resorts and a free cruise from Celebrity Cruises.

Click here to register for next week's Luxury Expo. Travel advisors can also visit virtualtravelevents.com to view a complete lineup of upcoming expos and webinars and to register to participate in past events on demand.

Meanwhile, you can sign up here to receive TravelPulse in your inbox every morning.

Sponsored Content

For more information on United States

For more Travel Agent News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
A family playing in the ocean

Access the Knowledge, Tools To Sell The Beaches of Fort Myers ...

The Beaches of Fort Myers & Sanibel

Recent Jobs Report Is Good News for Travel Industry

WTTC, Carnival and Hilton Team Up for 2021 Global Scientific Summit on COVID-19

ASTA Calls on Travel Advisors To Contact Congress on SAVE Act

Is Airbnb Competing With Travel Advisors?

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS