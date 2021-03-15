Win Prizes While Learning About American Queen Steamboat Company's New US River Cruises
American Queen Steamboat Company (AQSC) is resuming river cruising Monday, promising to offer guests a safer even better experience post-COVID-19 pandemic. Travel advisors can learn all about the new AQSC experience while having chances to win awesome prizes during this month's upcoming TravelPulse webinar.
The online event will take place Wednesday, March 31 at 2 p.m. ET, with moderator Jane Custer being joined by AQSC's Director of Product Training Barbara Davis.
The webinar, which is free to attend for qualified travel advisors, will showcase the brand's all-new innovative all-inclusive cruise experience. Highlights will include enhanced culinary and beverage inclusions, as well as special edition, themed voyages offering guests exceptional entertainment in addition to opportunities to give back. Golf voyages, culinary experiences and historical journeys are just a few of the exciting and unique sailings travelers can look forward to.
What's more, the event will cover helpful travel advisor support tools and three lucky winners will come away with an AQSC swag bag.
Click here to register for this month's American Queen Steamboat Company Webinar. Travel advisors can also visit virtualtravelevents.com to view a complete lineup of upcoming expos and webinars and to register to participate in past events on demand.
