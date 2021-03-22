Last updated: 04:59 PM ET, Mon March 22 2021

Windstar Cruises Adds Two New Tools for Travel Advisors

Travel Agent Windstar Cruises Lacey Pfalz March 22, 2021

Tahiti
The Wind Spirit in Moorea, Tahiti (photo via Windstar Cruises)

Windstar Cruises added two new tools to Windstar’s Advisor Hub to help travel advisors share multimedia content with clients, called MailPound and BranchUp.

Trending Now
Cruise Trends
AQSC American Countess christeninga

American Queen Steamboat Company’s American Countess...

Costa, Cruises, Smeralda

Costa To Resume Cruising in May

A line of docked cruise ships

Bowman’s Travel Brief: Cruising Is Coming Back in a New Way

Crystal Memories Program

Crystal Cruises Bahamas Sailings See Record Bookings

ADVERTISING

MailPound is a customizable email marketing program. Travel advisors can send eBrochures through email and to their social media platforms, as well as track open rates, clicks and shares. This program helps curate content for advisors to share with prospective clients. The eBrochures are fully customizable.

The second new tool is BranchUp, specially made for Facebook. Agents who subscribe to this program will receive curated supplier promotions that will be automatically posted to their Facebook business pages. Travel advisors won’t have to manually add any of the content but will still be able to generate interest and engage with clients.

“As part of our Star Promise program, which includes our commitment to provide fresh sales tools and support to make what travel advisors do simpler, we’ve added two new elements to support advisors in their efforts to reach potential travelers easily and at no cost to them,” said Steve Simao, Windstar’s vice president of sales.

For more information, please visit Windstar’s Travel Advisor Hub.

For more information on Windstar Cruises

For more Travel Agent News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Close up of handshake in the office

SmartFlyer Partners With EQTR for BIPOC Mentorship Program

Travel Advisors Lean on Facebook Groups During the Pandemic

WTTC Reveals Theme, Speakers for 2021 Global Summit

Cayman Adds Commission Bonus To Remote Work Program

Travel Advisors Weigh in on Whether Vaccinated Baby Boomers Are Spurring Bookings

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS