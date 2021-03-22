Windstar Cruises Adds Two New Tools for Travel Advisors
Travel Agent Windstar Cruises Lacey Pfalz March 22, 2021
Windstar Cruises added two new tools to Windstar’s Advisor Hub to help travel advisors share multimedia content with clients, called MailPound and BranchUp.
MailPound is a customizable email marketing program. Travel advisors can send eBrochures through email and to their social media platforms, as well as track open rates, clicks and shares. This program helps curate content for advisors to share with prospective clients. The eBrochures are fully customizable.
The second new tool is BranchUp, specially made for Facebook. Agents who subscribe to this program will receive curated supplier promotions that will be automatically posted to their Facebook business pages. Travel advisors won’t have to manually add any of the content but will still be able to generate interest and engage with clients.
“As part of our Star Promise program, which includes our commitment to provide fresh sales tools and support to make what travel advisors do simpler, we’ve added two new elements to support advisors in their efforts to reach potential travelers easily and at no cost to them,” said Steve Simao, Windstar’s vice president of sales.
