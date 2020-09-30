Windstar Cruises Extends ‘Sell Three, Sail Free’ Travel Advisor Promotion
Windstar Cruises has brought back one of its most popular Travel Advisor promotions with the ‘Sell Three, Sail Free’ program.
Travel advisors can earn the opportunity to treat themselves and one guest to a complimentary cruise aboard one of Windstar’s elegant yachts, which sail with fewer than 342 guests. The vessels’ smaller size enables them to anchor in secluded coves and intimate harbors, offering exclusive experiences that are the envy of the cruising world.
Even better news—Windstar has extended the window on bookings eligible for the promotion through December 31.
To qualify for the ‘Sell Three, Sail Free’, travel advisors will need to:
—Sell three Windstar cruises that depart in 2021, booking by December 31, 2020.
—Ensure booked guests have paid in full 89 days prior to departure in order for their booking to count towards “the three”.
—Complete the submission form found at AdvisorHub.WindstarCruises.com/Sell3.
—Windstar Sales will audit and review the bookings to ensure that they qualify and, once verified, will contact advisors for additional information.
—Advisors’ earned free cruises can be any Windstar departure of up to eight days in duration, to be taken through December 31, 2021 (except Holiday sailings and special event sailings).
Advisors’ earned complimentary cruises are good for two people sailing in the lowest category cabin or stateroom, and do not include taxes, airfare, fees, port expenses, gratuities or fuel surcharges, where applicable. Advisors can, however, purchase cabin or stateroom upgrades at an additional cost, based on availability.
