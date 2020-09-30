Last updated: 02:28 PM ET, Wed September 30 2020

Windstar Cruises Extends ‘Sell Three, Sail Free’ Travel Advisor Promotion

Travel Agent Windstar Cruises Laurie Baratti September 30, 2020

Windstar Star Breeze ship
PHOTO: Windstar's Star-class ships. (Photo via Windstar Cruises)

Windstar Cruises has brought back one of its most popular Travel Advisor promotions with the ‘Sell Three, Sail Free’ program.

Travel advisors can earn the opportunity to treat themselves and one guest to a complimentary cruise aboard one of Windstar’s elegant yachts, which sail with fewer than 342 guests. The vessels’ smaller size enables them to anchor in secluded coves and intimate harbors, offering exclusive experiences that are the envy of the cruising world.

Even better news—Windstar has extended the window on bookings eligible for the promotion through December 31.

Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Cruise ships off of George Town, Cayman Islands

Trump Administration Reportedly Extends No Sail Order for Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy

Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy Shares Video...

Cunard Queen Elizabeth in Sydney

Cunard Reopens Mediterranean Cruises, Overnight European Stays

Rendez-Vous barge in Europe.

Travelers Can Enjoy Private Barge Cruises With A&K

To qualify for the ‘Sell Three, Sail Free’, travel advisors will need to:

—Sell three Windstar cruises that depart in 2021, booking by December 31, 2020.

—Ensure booked guests have paid in full 89 days prior to departure in order for their booking to count towards “the three”.

—Complete the submission form found at AdvisorHub.WindstarCruises.com/Sell3.

—Windstar Sales will audit and review the bookings to ensure that they qualify and, once verified, will contact advisors for additional information.

—Advisors’ earned free cruises can be any Windstar departure of up to eight days in duration, to be taken through December 31, 2021 (except Holiday sailings and special event sailings).

Advisors’ earned complimentary cruises are good for two people sailing in the lowest category cabin or stateroom, and do not include taxes, airfare, fees, port expenses, gratuities or fuel surcharges, where applicable. Advisors can, however, purchase cabin or stateroom upgrades at an additional cost, based on availability.

For more information, visit windstarcruises.com.

For more information on Windstar Cruises

For more Travel Agent News

More by Laurie Baratti

Laurie Baratti
Vacations cancelled due to COVID-19.

No, Travel Agencies Are Not Running Ponzi-Style Schemes

American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA)

The State of the Travel Agent Community

Travel Advisor Gets Creative to Keep Clients Engaged

ASTA Urges CDC to End No Sail Order

US Travel Association Warns Small Businesses Are in Peril

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS