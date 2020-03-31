Last updated: 10:40 AM ET, Tue March 31 2020

WiT Virtual Examines COVID-19 Through the Lens of Investors

Travel Agent Patrick Clarke March 31, 2020

The Charging Bull on Wall Street, NYC
PHOTO: The Charging Bull on Wall Street, NYC. (Photo Courtesy of Lauren Bowman)

As travel grinds to a halt due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Web in Travel's "Unity in Crisis" series has gone virtual, lanching online events that will generate insightful discussion and debate by diving into timely topics impacting the industry.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
LEGOLAND New York Resort

LEGOLAND New York Resort Opening Pushed Back to 2021

Entertainment
Spirit Airlines Airbus A319

Spirit Suspends Flights to and From Five Airports

Airlines & Airports
Thailand, Phuket. View point of Kata Noi, Karon Beach and Karon Beach. (Photo via sorincolac / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Phuket Closes All Entry and Exit Points

Destination & Tourism
US State Department

Secretary of State Urges Americans Abroad to Come Home

Impacting Travel
Concierge service desk at a hotel

Occupancies at US Hotels Are at an All Time Low

Hotel & Resort

The upcoming episode, Through The Lens of Investors, will air Wednesday, April 1 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. SGT (Tuesday, March 31 from 11 p.m. to 12 a.m. ET)

The hour-long event will be moderated by WiT Founder Yeoh Siew Hoon and feature a trio of investors—Hian Goh, Co-founder and Partner, Openspace Ventures; Timothy Hughes, Vice President, Corporate Development, Agoda and Kuo-Yi Lim, Managing Partner, Monk’s Hill Ventures—who will share their unique perspectives on the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

With travel and tourism industry-related stocks taking a huge hit in recent weeks, this week's WiT Virtual will focus on a number of key questions, including how investors in Asia currently view the impact; how they are advising their portfolio companies to weather it and the responsibility of investors at this moment in time.

Click here to register for Through The Lens of Investors.

For more information on Asia

For more Travel Agent News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
airplane with 2 blank boarding passes

Travel Advisors Come to the Rescue for Stranded Clients

Ensemble Travel Group

How the CARES Act Can Provide Relief to Travel Advisors

Suppliers Send Encouraging Video Messages to Travel Advisors

In a Quarantined World, What Should Travel Advisors Be Doing Right Now?

Travel Industry Leaders React to Stimulus Bill

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS