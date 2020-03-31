WiT Virtual Examines COVID-19 Through the Lens of Investors
Travel Agent Patrick Clarke March 31, 2020
As travel grinds to a halt due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Web in Travel's "Unity in Crisis" series has gone virtual, lanching online events that will generate insightful discussion and debate by diving into timely topics impacting the industry.
The upcoming episode, Through The Lens of Investors, will air Wednesday, April 1 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. SGT (Tuesday, March 31 from 11 p.m. to 12 a.m. ET)
The hour-long event will be moderated by WiT Founder Yeoh Siew Hoon and feature a trio of investors—Hian Goh, Co-founder and Partner, Openspace Ventures; Timothy Hughes, Vice President, Corporate Development, Agoda and Kuo-Yi Lim, Managing Partner, Monk’s Hill Ventures—who will share their unique perspectives on the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
With travel and tourism industry-related stocks taking a huge hit in recent weeks, this week's WiT Virtual will focus on a number of key questions, including how investors in Asia currently view the impact; how they are advising their portfolio companies to weather it and the responsibility of investors at this moment in time.
