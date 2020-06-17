Airbnb Teams With Olympics, Broadway and More to Unveil New Virtual Experiences
Travel Technology Patrick Clarke June 17, 2020
Airbnb has revamped its lineup of recently-launched Online Experiences this summer, unveiling brand new virtual experiences this week through unique partnerships with the Olympics, Paralympics, Broadway, Tik Tok, International LGBTQ+ Travel Association and more.
Launched in April, Airbnb's Online Experiences are designed to keep hosts and guests connected and engaged throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, hosts have earned more than $1 million while guests have rated the more than 400 available online experiences an average of 4.94 stars out of five, Airbnb said on Wednesday.
While the 2020 Summer Olympics have been moved to next year due to the ongoing pandemic, Airbnb users can learn recovery techniques as well as how to master both mind and body from world-class Olympians and Paralympians without leaving home.
Meanwhile, Airbnb is bringing world-renowned Broadway musicals and shows into guests' homes, with some of the proceeds going directly to Broadway artists' favorite charities. The home-sharing platform is also teaming up with Tik Tok's best culinary, arts, dance and comedy creators, including Bonnie Rodriguez, The McFarland Family and Doctor Austin Chiang, among others.
LGBTQ+ hosts will even lead a virtual Pride Week through Online Experiences this summer.
Airbnb also confirmed that in-person Experiences are returning to countries where it's safe and permitted based on guidance from health experts and local governments.
As of June 15, hosts in several countries across Europe and Asia, including Austria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Hungary, France, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Norway, Portugal, Switzerland, China and Vietnam, have the option to reinstate in-person Experiences. However, they must follow Airbnb's new safety and cleaning initiatives, which include limited group sizes to allow for social distancing, face-coverings and enhanced cleaning protocols for hosts utilizing a private space.
Airbnb is currently working behind the scenes with Singapore Tourism Board, Brand USA and other governments and tourism agencies to promote cultural change and economic growth through its Online Experiences program.
