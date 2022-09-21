ARC and ForwardKeys Create Destination Geteway Marketing Tool
Travel Technology Lacey Pfalz September 20, 2022
Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC) and ForwardKeys have partnered to launch a new tool designed to help DMOs, tourism and convention bureaus to see specific travel data to help them with their marketing, called Destination Gateway.
ARC is known for its airline ticketing data, while ForwardKeys follows travel search interest, airline schedules and capacity data. Both will combine their data to allow for comprehensive destination insights to help these organizations make strategic marketing decisions.
“Destination Gateway is the result of a strong collaboration between two leading air travel data and analytics organizations,” said Steve Solomon, chief commercial officer at ARC. “Nowhere else can destinations generate insights via global air traffic ticketing data, with historical trending and an outlook on future travel and traveler behavior. This comprehensive solution allows users to identify opportunities to influence travel by building relationships with travel sellers to guide them in effectively promoting their destination.”
Destination Gateway allows users to view graphics with four different foci: how well a destination is bringing in travelers, comparing current data to pre-pandemic data to view recovery, data surrounding flight connectivity and insights into which agencies sell travel to specific destinations.
“We are very excited with the launch of Destination Gateway in the USA – the first tangible outcome, of which we expect there to be many more, of our collaboration with ARC,” commented Olivier Jager, chief executive officer at ForwardKeys. “ForwardKeys has many years of experience serving and supporting tourism-related businesses and enjoys strong market leadership with over 60 DMO-related customers throughout Central and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Africa and Asia-Pacific. We look forward to working with ARC to bring data insights and intelligence from Destination Gateway to ARC customers in the USA.”
