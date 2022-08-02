Aruba Launches myAruba Travel App
Travel Technology Lacey Pfalz August 02, 2022
The island of Aruba has launched its own travel planning and itinerary app, myAruba, which is available for download now via Google Play or the App Store.
Travelers can begin planning their trip to Aruba with myAruba by saving places they’d like to visit, experiences to try and even find places to eat. Categories include car tours, arts and culture, health and wellness, water activities, spas, beaches and much more, all allowing travelers to find local gems, save their trip itinerary and get help navigating to attractions while on-island on foot or by car, all with one app.
The app also features locally sourced itineraries to peruse, which focus on family friendly activities, Aruba’s natural wonders, solo trip adventures and much more.
Once an itinerary is created, travelers don’t need to connect to Wi-Fi or data in order to access their planned itinerary through the app, making it simple and efficient to use while exploring the island, wherever a traveler ends up!
Aruba has been open for travelers without any pandemic-related entry requirements or restrictions since March, 2022. All travelers are required to complete Aruba’s Embarkation/Disembarkation Card prior to arrival.
