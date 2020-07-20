Blue Ribbon Bags Enhances Its IP Portfolio With New US Patent
Blue Ribbon Bags (BRB), the world’s leading lost luggage retrieval service, announced today that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) awarded BRB a U.S. Patent for their proprietary baggage tacking process. This is Blue Ribbon Bags’ 14th patent and its first issued by the USPTO.
On July 7, 2020, Blue Ribbon Bags held a socially distanced ceremony at their new office in Manhattan, NY to commemorate the achievement. “The issuance of this patent will cement our place as the foremost luggage retrieval service in the travel market,” remarked Daniel Levine, President of Blue Ribbon Bags.
The patent, filed in Q4 of 2013, grants Blue Ribbon Bags property rights to its proprietary method of tracking and expediting the return of mishandled luggage. The procurement of this patent is just another piece of good news for Blue Ribbon Bags during these tough times for the travel industry.
BRB has formed several partnerships during the pandemic, which have come during the quarantine period, including MakeMyTrip in India, Tune Protect EMEIA in the UAE, Alternative Airlines in the UK and TravelBank in North America.
As lost luggage has become an even more significant concern for travelers, especially during this difficult time and for the foreseeable future, these new partnerships clearly demonstrate the travel industry’s need for BRB’s unique solution to mishandled luggage.
SOURCE: Blue Ribbon Bags press release.
