Hopper to Offer Savings on Travel Tuesday

Travel Technology Lacey Pfalz November 23, 2021

A new analysis by Hopper has found that over the past five years, Travel Tuesday has been the best time to snag travel deals after Thanksgiving, and it’s offering new deals through the app for bucket-list destinations.

Hopper will offer its deals on November 30, Travel Deal Tuesday, with discounts on flights, hotels and car rentals in destinations like Barcelona, Miami, Hawaii, Cancun, Paris and more.

For every booking made in the app on Travel Deal Tuesday, users will earn Carrot Cash, which is a travel credit, to apply for future trips. Users who download the app on November 30 can also earn $30 in Carrot Cash as a bonus.

Several airlines are offering great discounts on Hopper. Aer Lingus is offering up to $200 off economy fares and up to $300 for business class from the U.S., while Singapore Airlines is offering special fares starting from $549 to destinations like Phuket, Tokyo and more.

Hopper is also offering its Cancel or Change for Any Reason booking policy for 30 percent off, as well as Hopper’s Flight Disruption Guarantee, a policy that guarantees a free flight if a traveler misses a flight or it gets delayed or canceled.

For more information, please click here.

