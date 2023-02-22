TBO Empowers Travel Advisors to Control Commission
Travel Technology TBO Holidays Janeen Christoff February 22, 2023
TBO Holidays is a booking platform that is making life easier for travel advisors.
The company, which launched in the early 2000s but just recently became available to travel advisors in the United States, is exclusively for them and one of its main goals is to make booking travel seamless and easy for their clients by creating a one-stop-shop for booking where travel advisors are in control.
"Our main commitment is to really empower travel advisors," said Amanda Hill, North America accounts manager for TBO Holidays in an interview at CruiseWorld in Fort Lauderdale.
Travel advisors have the power of the purse strings, so to speak, when booking with TBO.
The company works with top brands, including hotel companies such as Hilton, Oberoi, Accor and Atlantis; airlines including Singapore Airlines, Thai Airways and British Airways as well as tourism boards such as Dubai, Qatar, Thailand, Singapore and more. In fact, the platform's products include more than 1 million global properties, sightseeing tours, car rentals and transfers.
Travel advisors can use TBO to plan anything from a large-scale expedition to a short weekend getaway. Its huge inventory means TBO gives advisors better access to finding the best pricing, meaning they can offer more savings for their customers and/ or increase their own earnings.
There are also advantages for host accounts and agency networks that prefer to have a defined commission structure. TBO can manage a default commission structure that automatically includes a set commission percentage, but also allows advisors to build on top of it.
There are other advantages to using TBO as well. There is no cap on an advisor's earning potential and TBO takes zero fees from an advisor's commission/markup. In addition, commission/markup can be adjusted at any time before the hotel reservation is paid In full.
Travel advisors who are interested in partnering with TBO Holidays can register for free and they will also be able to take advantage of the TBO+ Rewards program. The rewards program further empowers travel advisors by offering rewards for booking. The rewards program includes four tiers. Continuing its seamless strategies, travel advisors are automatically enrolled in the rewards program, TBO+, so that they can start earning from the beginning. Rewards include gift cards, lifestyle products, flights, hotels, car rentals and more.
Travel advisors ready to empower their businesses with TBO Holidays can sign up here today.
