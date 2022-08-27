The Tool To Ensure a Safe and Memorable Stay in the Mexican Caribbean
August 27, 2022
To assure that tourists who visit destinations such as Cancun, Playa del Carmen, Tulum and Cozumel in the Mexican Caribbean have a safe and enjoyable stay, private and governmental institutions offer Guest Assist, a tourist platform to provide guidance, travel recommendations and valuable information to visitors.
These guidelines, available through a mobile app, website and phone lines, serve as travel recommendations when visiting the Mexican Caribbean and include necessary documents, contacts, and other information such as security at the destination and a guest's specific hotel, as well as precautions travelers should take when handling cash, using taxis and public transport, renting a car or even going to the beach.
Guest Assist comprises services, emergency contacts such as Federal Police, anonymous reports, and roadside assistance, as well as information regarding COVID-19 (prevention measures, tests, clean & safety check certification, and call center). The tool also provides legal advice, support when a passport has been lost or stolen, and contacts for embassies and consulates of the U.S., Canada, Colombia, the U.K., Denmark and the Netherlands.
Users can log a grievance against any service provider, report internet fraud and credit card cloning, or request legal support or medical advice in the event that they need it.
Likewise, the platform allows travelers to report theft, robberies, and assaults to local and regional authorities and the attorney's general office. Filing a complaint is free and does not demand any formality from the citizen. It can be done verbally or in writing. However, travelers must include as much information as possible to aid the investigation. Dates, times, settings, and circumstances in which the offense has been committed are helpful as is the identification of the suspect(s) if known and the indication of witnesses and other evidence.
According to the Mexican and Quintana Roo state Consumer Data Protection Laws, any personal data collected will be exclusively used for the ends described in the Privacy Policy. The responsible party for the use and protection of the data is the Secretaría de Turismo del Estado de Quintana Roo (SEDETUR).
Tourists can also write a complaint against any tourist service provider if they are unhappy with the price, quantities, dates, terms, deliveries, conditions, modalities, features, warranties, interests, and other commitments relating to a tourist service offered in verbal or written form.
Regardless of the traveler's citizenship or nationality, if they have purchased some goods or purchased a service with a regulated provider by the Mexican laws and they are not satisfied with the product or service, Federal Consumer Attorney (PROFECO) will advise them, and if necessary, facilitate the conciliation procedure between the parties involved, free of charge.
