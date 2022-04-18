Last updated: 02:15 PM ET, Mon April 18 2022

This Calculator Will Tell You Where You Should Travel Based On Your Tax Refund

Travel Technology Lacey Pfalz April 18, 2022

travel savings
Saving money on travel. (photo via iStock / Getty Images Plus / seb_ra)

Today’s tax day, and what better way to celebrate that awesome refund by putting it towards an even more awesome vacation?

Kayak has created a calculator for travelers to help pick the destination that’s right for them, just by plugging in the amount of their refund, or a portion of it they’d like to spend traveling.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

remote work, remote, digital nomad, bleisure, workcation, workation, computer, laptop, pool Discover the Best Destinations To Work Remotely With The... Travel Technology

Search key on the keyboard. Travel Search Trends Vary by State, Research Shows Destination & Tourism

Car rental customer receiving keys Car Rental Shortage Predicted for Upcoming Holiday Season Car Rental & Rail

Combining business travel with leisure time. KAYAK Launches KAYAK For Business For Free Business Travel

Friends going on a road trip. 2021 Travel Hacker Guide Reveals Summer Trends and... Features & Advice

"Getting money back from your tax refund is great, but what's even better is using that money to take a well-needed vacation," Matt Clarke, the VP of marketing at Kayak, told Travel + Leisure. "That's where our Tax Refund Calculator comes into play. It takes our popular Explore feature and lets you enter your refund amount (or whatever portion of it you want to spend) to show you all the places where you can plan a post-tax season vacation."

Travelers can also use the calculator to filter by potential travel dates, flight length, the number of stops they can make and even by the type of destination they desire to travel to, like beaches or romantic destinations.

Travelers can also view destination info like photos and destination highlights, as well as price trends for flights by month per destination based on the filtered flight information.

Recent data from Kayak shows that a 4-day domestic vacation for two costs about $1,654 on average, whereas last year’s average tax refund was $2,873, making a short vacation a great way to spend some of the refund money without sacrificing all of it for future expenditures.

To use the calculator, please click here.

For more Travel Technology News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
Doctor's hand with blue gloves hanging a stethoscope.

New Service Brings Doctors to Disneyland, Disney World and...

Uber Launches Uber Explore, a New Way To Explore In-Destination Attractions

Discover the Best Destinations To Work Remotely With The "Work From Wherever" Guide

Allianz Partners Launches 'Allianz Advantage' Websites for Travel Agency, E-Commerce Partners

Hyatt Launches Room Keys in Apple Wallet at Six US Hotels

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS