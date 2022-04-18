This Calculator Will Tell You Where You Should Travel Based On Your Tax Refund
Travel Technology Lacey Pfalz April 18, 2022
Today’s tax day, and what better way to celebrate that awesome refund by putting it towards an even more awesome vacation?
Kayak has created a calculator for travelers to help pick the destination that’s right for them, just by plugging in the amount of their refund, or a portion of it they’d like to spend traveling.
"Getting money back from your tax refund is great, but what's even better is using that money to take a well-needed vacation," Matt Clarke, the VP of marketing at Kayak, told Travel + Leisure. "That's where our Tax Refund Calculator comes into play. It takes our popular Explore feature and lets you enter your refund amount (or whatever portion of it you want to spend) to show you all the places where you can plan a post-tax season vacation."
Travelers can also use the calculator to filter by potential travel dates, flight length, the number of stops they can make and even by the type of destination they desire to travel to, like beaches or romantic destinations.
Travelers can also view destination info like photos and destination highlights, as well as price trends for flights by month per destination based on the filtered flight information.
Recent data from Kayak shows that a 4-day domestic vacation for two costs about $1,654 on average, whereas last year’s average tax refund was $2,873, making a short vacation a great way to spend some of the refund money without sacrificing all of it for future expenditures.
To use the calculator, please click here.
