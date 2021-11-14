Top Travel Technology Leaders Honored at 2021 Travvy Awards
Travel Technology Rich Thomaselli November 14, 2021
It’s already been established that this has been an era of technological advancements, with more on the way.
After all, they’re sending everyday people into space as tourists!
But, closer to home, there are several travel-related companies doing outstanding work to make it easier for tourists to navigate the globe.
At the 2021 Travvy Awards in Miami, the leaders in the travel technology sector were among those who received their just rewards for a job well done.
Here’s a list of the winners:
Best Tour Operator Website & Customer Service
shoreexcursionsgroup.com (Gold)
gadventures.com (Silver)
AbercrombieKent.com (Bronze)
Best Host Agency Website & Customer Service
AvoyaTravel.com (Gold)
nexion.com (Silver)
Best Travel Advisor Technology Platform
Trisept Solutions VAX VacationAccess (Gold)
Travel Port (Silver)
Amadeus (Silver)
Expedia TAAP (Silver)
Sabre (Bronze)
Best Travel Technology Provider
CruiseOne/Dream Vacations (Gold)
Trisept Solutions VAX VacationAccess (Gold)
Uplift, Inc. (Silver)
Cruise Planners (Silver)
Avoya Travel Agent Power (Bronze)
Best Travel Advisor Training Program
World Travel Holdings (Gold)
Elite Travel Group (Silver)
TASK Travel Agent Success Kit (Bronze)
Best Travel Agent Academy Program
Jamaica Tourist Board (Gold)
Los Cabos (Gold)
Malta (Silver)
Discover Puerto Rico (Silver)
Greater Miami & The Beaches (Bronze)
Best Cruise Line Website
Celebrity Cruises (Gold)
Royal Caribbean (Silver)
Norwegian Cruise Line (Silver)
MSC Cruises (Bronze)
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more Travel Technology News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS