Top Travel Technology Leaders Honored at 2021 Travvy Awards

Travel Technology Rich Thomaselli November 14, 2021

Travel technology, booking
Travel technology, booking engine. (Photo courtesy scyther5/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

It’s already been established that this has been an era of technological advancements, with more on the way.

After all, they’re sending everyday people into space as tourists!

But, closer to home, there are several travel-related companies doing outstanding work to make it easier for tourists to navigate the globe.

At the 2021 Travvy Awards in Miami, the leaders in the travel technology sector were among those who received their just rewards for a job well done.

Here’s a list of the winners:

Best Tour Operator Website & Customer Service

shoreexcursionsgroup.com (Gold)

gadventures.com (Silver)

AbercrombieKent.com (Bronze)

Best Host Agency Website & Customer Service

AvoyaTravel.com (Gold)

nexion.com (Silver)

Best Travel Advisor Technology Platform

Trisept Solutions VAX VacationAccess (Gold)

Travel Port (Silver)

Amadeus (Silver)

Expedia TAAP (Silver)

Sabre (Bronze)

Best Travel Technology Provider

CruiseOne/Dream Vacations (Gold)

Trisept Solutions VAX VacationAccess (Gold)

Uplift, Inc. (Silver)

Cruise Planners (Silver)

Avoya Travel Agent Power (Bronze)

Best Travel Advisor Training Program

World Travel Holdings (Gold)

Elite Travel Group (Silver)

TASK Travel Agent Success Kit (Bronze)

Best Travel Agent Academy Program

Jamaica Tourist Board (Gold)

Los Cabos (Gold)

Malta (Silver)

Discover Puerto Rico (Silver)

Greater Miami & The Beaches (Bronze)

Best Cruise Line Website

Celebrity Cruises (Gold)

Royal Caribbean (Silver)

Norwegian Cruise Line (Silver)

MSC Cruises (Bronze)

