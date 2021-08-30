Last updated: 11:55 AM ET, Mon August 30 2021

Visit Tampa Bay Launches 3D Interactive Map

Travel Technology Lacey Pfalz August 30, 2021

Downtown Tampa, Florida skyline over the Hillsborough Rive
Downtown Tampa, Florida skyline over the Hillsborough River. (photo via SeanPavonePhoto / getty images)

Visit Tampa Bay has now launched an interactive 3D model of its downtown Tampa Bay area, showcasing its nearly 1,700 buildings, landmarks and popular attractions.

Learn more about Tampa Bay

ADVERTISING

When people visit the Visit Tampa Bay website, they can explore the new 3D map of its downtown area, featuring landmarks like the Tampa Riverwalk, Sparkman Wharf and the Tampa Museum of Art. Each location can be clicked on for more information, while the map itself can be zoomed in and out.

Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Universal Beijing Resort

Universal Studios Announces Opening Date for First Chinese...

Rick Steves

Rick Steves Talks Europe Travel, New Season of ‘Monday...

European town along the Rhine River

Bowman’s Travel Brief: From Europe, With Love

Family celebrating a U.S. national holiday with an outdoor picnic.

Travel Trends Heading Into Labor Day Weekend

“We are always looking for ways to visually represent how vibrant Tampa Bay is to the leisure and business traveler,” says Santiago C. Corrada, president and CEO of Visit Tampa Bay. “The platform will primarily be utilized as a tool to show meeting and convention planners the proximity and scale of Tampa Bay, but it can also be used by consumers to understand the scope, walkability, and offerings of downtown.”

The interactive map was designed by Tampa Bay-based Imerza and was backed by Water Street Tampa and Armature Works.

“Imerza is excited to work with tech savvy groups such as Visit Tampa Bay who realize the need for connecting with visitors in new, immersive, and more engaging ways. It's great to see Visit Tampa Bay leading the pack in this," says Dorian Vee, co-founder and CTO of Imerza.

Click here to explore the map yourself.

For more information on Tampa

For more Travel Technology News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Skyroam WiFi hotspot

A Tool for the Digital Savvy Traveler

How Can Travelers Obtain a French Health Pass?

Etihad Launches IATA Travel Pass in Seven Cities

Amadeus Integrates IBM’s COVID-19 Digital Health Pass Into Verification Technology

How To Protect Yourself From Inflight Wi-Fi Leaks

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS