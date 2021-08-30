Visit Tampa Bay Launches 3D Interactive Map
Travel Technology Lacey Pfalz August 30, 2021
Visit Tampa Bay has now launched an interactive 3D model of its downtown Tampa Bay area, showcasing its nearly 1,700 buildings, landmarks and popular attractions.
When people visit the Visit Tampa Bay website, they can explore the new 3D map of its downtown area, featuring landmarks like the Tampa Riverwalk, Sparkman Wharf and the Tampa Museum of Art. Each location can be clicked on for more information, while the map itself can be zoomed in and out.
“We are always looking for ways to visually represent how vibrant Tampa Bay is to the leisure and business traveler,” says Santiago C. Corrada, president and CEO of Visit Tampa Bay. “The platform will primarily be utilized as a tool to show meeting and convention planners the proximity and scale of Tampa Bay, but it can also be used by consumers to understand the scope, walkability, and offerings of downtown.”
The interactive map was designed by Tampa Bay-based Imerza and was backed by Water Street Tampa and Armature Works.
“Imerza is excited to work with tech savvy groups such as Visit Tampa Bay who realize the need for connecting with visitors in new, immersive, and more engaging ways. It's great to see Visit Tampa Bay leading the pack in this," says Dorian Vee, co-founder and CTO of Imerza.
Click here to explore the map yourself.
