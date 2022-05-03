Last updated: 03:31 PM ET, Tue May 03 2022

Adventures by Disney Introduces Itineraries to Sicily and the British Isles in 2023

Vacation Packages Lacey Pfalz May 03, 2022

Teatro Greco, Greek Theatre, Greek Theater, UNESCO World heritage site, Sicily, Taormina
The Teatro Greco in Sicily, one of the many UNESCO World Heritage Sites on the Adventures by Disney Sicily vacation. (photo via Adventures by Disney)

Adventures by Disney announced two new itineraries to Sicily and the British Isles beginning in May 2023, open for booking May 13, 2022, along with eleven Private Adventures vacations for up to twelve guests.

The Sicily Land Adventure is an eight-day itinerary through Palermo, Monreale, Agrigento, Piazza Armerina, Caltagirone, Siracusa, Mount Etna and Taormina, visiting five of the seven UNESCO World Heritage Sites on the island, like the Teatro Greco, along with a traditional village-style lunch, a private puppet show at the Teatro dei Pupi, an off-road experience around Mount Etna and private chartered boat ride to Taormina’s blue cave.

There are ten departures for this itinerary available for 2023; three of the ten are reserved for adults only and include a scenic sunset cruise around Ortigia.

The ten-day British Isles Land Adventure combines favorite attractions and cities from around Scotland, Ireland and England, visiting Dublin, Belfast, the Antrim Coast, Glasgow, Edinburgh and London, including the first stops to Northern Ireland for Adventures by Disney.

Travelers on this trip will learn about whiskey production in Ireland, drive along the Antrim Coast and visit the geological marvel, Giant’s Causeway, tour the Royal Yacht Britannia, take a river tour on the Thames in London, visit the castles of Floors and Edinburgh and much more.

This itinerary will be held nine times in 2023, four for adults only. The adults-only trips will also include a private tour through the underground vaults of Old Town Edinburgh.

Adventures by Disney is also bringing back eleven Private Adventure itineraries for 2023, in incredible destinations such as Australia, Peru, Egypt, Vietnam and more. Led by a private guide, these offer a group of up to twelve to enjoy a seamless vacation experience.

For more information, please visit Adventures by Disney.

