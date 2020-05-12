Adventures by Disney Opens Bookings for 2021
Hitting the road in 2020 may be off the table for some travelers, but Adventures by Disney is adding new itineraries to its land package lineup for 2021 to reinvigorate our wanderlust.
Travel advisors can sell their clients on new adventures to New Zealand, Portugal, and Grand Europe, including England, France and Italy. In addition, travelers can explore reimagined itineraries on Australia, Central Europe and Amazon and Galapagos departures.
To meet the demand for next year’s expected vacation surge, advance booking for the Adventures by Disney itineraries launched on Tuesday for travelers who previously booked with the company.
Bookings for the general public open May 19.
For advisors looking to save their clients money on their 2021 vacations, Adventures by Disney is offering the opportunity to save up to $750 per person when they book early on select land packages.
In April, Adventures by Disney and AmaWaterways canceled its June river cruises and the associated Escape trips due to the coronavirus outbreak. Later that month, Disney Cruise Line suspended sailings aboard Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy through June 18.
The cancellation of the three Disney Magic sailings this coming summer includes Adventures by Disney Cruise Packages booked in conjunction with these cruises.
