Advice for Protecting Your Clients From Flight Delays
Vacation Packages ALG Vacations Codie Liermann September 01, 2021
There’s no question about it – travel is back in full swing. This includes airline travel, which even surpassed 2019 levels earlier this summer. The return of travel is a welcome sight for avid vacationers who have been waiting to get back out there, but some companies may have underestimated the timing of its come back.
Airlines and airports, for example, are facing staffing shortages. After accepting federal payroll support, airlines were prohibited from laying off employees, but carriers still managed to reduce workers by offering voluntary leaves, buyouts and early retirement packages.
Now, with an overflow of passengers and not enough employees, airlines are frantically trying to handle the demand. Delta Air Lines recently announced it is increasing the number of flight attendant hires, and Southwest Airlines is using cash incentives for staff members who offer referrals.
While the airlines work to figure out a new balance, travel advisors may have clients who face unexpected flight delays. Though delays are no fun for anyone involved, ALG Vacations offers some advice for this common occurrence.
The first step is to avoid worry by ensuring your clients have Travel Protection Plus added to their reservations. In addition to the “cancel for any reason” coverage, this insurance plan offers up to $500 for missed connections due to flight delays and up to $300 for luggage delays.
Travel advisors usually prefer to be the point of contact for their clients, but sometimes unexpected weather hits early in the morning or after business hours in the evening. When booking a reservation in VAX, there is a place for agents to fill in customer contact information. Having this area filled out conveniently ensures the client also receives a notification on any airline changes in case it comes through when you’re away from your desk.
Another way to protect your customers from flight delays is by staying ahead of the game. Usually you can foresee delays that may come due to bad weather or if the carrier is reporting a system outage or other issues. Gaining this valuable information ahead of time means you can have a backup or two up your sleeve if your client needs an alternative method of transportation. This may mean a flight on another carrier or a car rental if the distance isn’t too far to drive.
Having these options set up for your clients is just another way to set yourself apart and show your worth, and it’s one of the reasons more and more people are choosing to book their vacations with travel advisors over computers.
