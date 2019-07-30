ALG Closes First Half of 2019 With Industry-Leading Growth
Vacation Packages Apple Leisure Group July 30, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Apple Leisure Group has a strong start to the year with close to 9,000 rooms currently under development. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Apple Leisure Group (ALG)—one of the world’s leading travel, leisure and hospitality management groups—continues to record industry-leading growth with a strong start to 2019. Among numerous key milestones, ALG signed six new resort management deals through its affiliated brand AMResorts and celebrated the opening of its first property in Spain.
The AMResorts collection of brands currently features 66 all-inclusive resorts in its portfolio with an additional 23 branded properties, representing nearly 9,000 rooms, in various stages of development. This sizable development pipeline will increase AMResorts’ available room inventory by 40 percent, supporting ALG’s expansion strategies.
The group’s resort development landscape entered 2019 with a considerable tailwind and has accelerated even further as the year has progressed. Not only has the group’s expansion into Europe, which began late last year, exceeded all expectations, but they have also further solidified AMResorts presence throughout established markets across the Caribbean.
The group expects that its proven track record of effectively managing resorts and bringing unmatched value to their partners will fuel further corporate growth.
Six New Deals Across New and Established Markets
After a record-breaking 2018, AMR has continued its global expansion, announcing six new resort brand management contracts under four of its brands, across several markets including Mexico and the Caribbean. These include:
—Breathless Cancun Resort & Spa (Cancun, Mexico): 429 rooms
—Dreams Curacao Resort, Spa & Casino (Curacao): 286 rooms
—Dreams Macao Beach Punta Cana (Dominican Republic): 500 rooms
—Dreams Acapulco Resort & Spa (Acapulco, Mexico): 605 rooms
—Now Emerald Cancun (Cancun, Mexico): 427 rooms
—Sunscape Akumal Beach Resort & Spa (Riviera Maya, Mexico): 360 rooms
The new deals mark several major accomplishments for the company, including the first Dreams Resorts & Spas-branded properties in Macao Beach and the popular Mexican destination of Acapulco, as well as the first Sunscape-branded property in the booming Riviera Maya region of Mexico.
“Mexico and the Caribbean remain the backbone of our portfolio. Both regions exhibit solid market fundamentals, with the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s latest arrival report showing that 20 Caribbean destinations have already reported considerable growth in 2019,” said Javier Coll, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of ALG. “These positive market conditions, combined with ALG’s unmatched network, give us great confidence in both the short- and long-term potential for the region.”
Continued European Growth
Following the 2018 kick-off, ALG continues to strengthen its European presence, celebrating the grand opening of Secrets Mallorca Villamil Resort & Spa, AMResorts’ first Secrets-branded property in Spain.
To commemorate the delivery of the five-star, adults-only property—located in Paguera, in the Calvià municipality of Mallorca—the ALG Europe team held a VIP celebration hosted by Alice Campello, model, influencer, and wife of the Atlético de Madrid player álvaro Morata.
Following a €3.5 million-renovation, the luxurious, all-inclusive property now offers 162 rooms and suites, a unique hospitality concept, a renewed food and beverage program—including four restaurant and five bar concepts from the brand’s iconic culinary offerings—a heated outdoor pool, a gym, a spa, among other facilities and amenities.
“Secrets Mallorca Villamil is proof of just how serious we are about our European growth. This new property not only sets the standard for future AMResorts branded properties throughout Europe, but also raises the bar for the region’s all-inclusive sector,” said Javier Aguila, President of ALG’s European Division.
Looking Ahead: 2,500 Rooms Delivered by Year’s End
While the Development team continues to sign new deals, progress on properties already under construction or renovation continues to move forward as planned. Out of the nearly 9,000 rooms in the development pipeline, AMResorts plans on delivering more than 2,500 rooms by the close of 2019.
This momentum will continue into 2020, with the openings of Secrets St. Martin Resort & Spa and Dreams Macao Beach Punta Cana, both scheduled for the first half of the year.
To learn more about the Apple Leisure Group advantage, visit www.algdevelopment.com.
SOURCE: Apple Leisure Group press release.
For more information on Apple Leisure Group, AMResorts, Mexico, Caribbean, Spain
For more Vacation Packages News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS