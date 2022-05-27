ALG Helps Travel Advisors Leverage the Power of Their Experience
Vacation Packages ALG Vacations Janeen Christoff May 27, 2022
ALG Vacations is helping travel advisors leverage the power of their experience through programs designed to help them showcase their knowledge.
Advisors can use ALG Vacations' recently launched Hotel Confidential Insider series to help sell clients on particular properties.
Hotel Confidential Insider, available on ALG Vacations' TravelBlogue provides detailed information on properties that only an insider would know.
The series provides travel tips, including information on guestrooms and suites as well as dining, entertainment and more.
The column also includes atmospheric details about the vibe at individual properties and little-known details about hidden gems. This valuable information can help travel advisors shine as experts—even for properties they have not visited in person.
Agents can also hear from other expert travel advisors.
Travel Advisors Share is a new, limited-run content contest and series exclusively on the ALG Vacations TravelBlogue.
Travel advisors are encouraged to share their very best travel stories for a consumer-friendly collection of articles that will help the traveling public see the value in why they should always ask a travel advisor.
Currently, the travel advisors can read and share some of the best proposals that have been created by other advisors.
Travel advisors receive free positive press, but that's not all. There is also a chance to win 10,000 WAVES points every quarter. The points go to the best story submitted for that quarter in the cued topics. In addition, that story is prominently featured in the TravelBlogue article.
For advisors who want to share their stories, each quarter a call goes out for new submissions on a specific topic on ALG Vacations Facebook page, so be sure to follow along.
-
