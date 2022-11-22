ALG Vacations Launches Deeper Deals Black Fri-YAY Promotion

Last updated: 02:42 PM ET, Tue November 22 2022

ALG Vacations’ Black Fri-YAY promotion is getting even better with all-new limited-time vacation discounts, Deeper Deals, available for clients of travel advisors who book travel from November 22 through December 1, 2022.

Advisors booking via Apple Vacations, Funjet Vacations, Travel Impressions, Blue Sky Tours or United Vacations during these dates can save up to $500 on reservations for travel through December 15, 2023, using the code BLACKFRIYAY22C.

Hotel rates are also offered up to 80 percent off. Clients traveling to Hawaii and purchasing an air package can also receive $100 in air credit for United Airlines.

“The holiday season is when customers expect the best deals of the year, and so our Black Fri-YAY Deeper Deals are giving budget-conscious travelers just that,” said Jacki Marks, ALG Vacations’ Executive VP, Trade Brands. “With travel in high demand, we’re pleased to offer truly exceptional savings on 2023 vacations, allowing families, couples and friends to come together in a meaningful way—which is, after all, what this time of year is all about.”

Offers range from resort destinations like Cancun and Punta Cana to bucket-list destinations in Europe.

